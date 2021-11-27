"It means a lot because I'm playing for our country, there's a lot of responsibility" - Jannik Sinner after his maiden Davis Cup match win

Jannik Sinner delivered an outstanding performance on his Davis Cup debut, helping Italy defeat USA 2-1 in their opening Group E match. Sinner beat the experienced John Isner 6-2, 6-0 after Lorenzo Sonego defeated Reilly Opelka in straight sets in the first match of the tie.

Jannik Sinner, who will end the 2021 season ranked inside the top 10 for the first time in his career, listed the win over Isner as one of his top five victories this year. The young Italian also elaborated on how much it meant for him to get the opportunity to represent his country.

“It means a lot because I'm playing for our country, something different,” Sinner said. “You play not alone, you play for a group. You have a lot of responsibility. I always watched in front of the TV the guys who play for Italy. Now I'm here trying to make the best what I can do. Today it went very well – it is very special," he added.

Sinner explained how the match against Isner was different from any other because of the added responsibility of playing for a team. He admitted that he while he may have appeared calm and composed, he was under pressure to deliver the best possible result for his country.

“It's not like a normal match day, for sure. People see me, everyone says that I'm relaxed, but I'm not because I'm human and we are nervous. We have a lot of pressure," he added.

"I think we have great singles players" - Jannik Sinner on Italy's strengths at Davis Cup Finals

Captain of the Italian Davis Cup Team, Filipo Volandri at 2014 Wimbledon

Even though Italy are without World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini, who had to withdraw from the tournament due to an oblique injury, the team is stacked with talent. Lorenzo Sonego, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti are all capable of delivering strong results for the team led by Filippo Volandri.

Speaking about the composition of the Italian team, Sinner highlighted that winning singles matches would be their main priority because of the talent on their roster.

"For us the singles are very, very important because I think we have great singles players. We can make changeups, as well, with Fognini, with Musetti, obviously me and Sonego. Everybody is a great player,” he said.

Filippo Volandri, who is captaining Italy for the first time, was delighted with the performance put in by the youngsters against USA.

“It was the first time for many sides,” Volandri said. “First time for me, first time for [Lorenzo] Sonego, first time for [Jannik] Sinner, first time for Lorenzo [Musetti], first time for this couple [Musetti and Fognini]. We had a lot of ‘first times’, but we are really, really happy.”

Volandri is confident of Italy's chances not just this season, but in future Davis Cup events as well.

“I mean, I'm in the new generation, inside the new generation. Even if Matteo [Berrettini] is not here, I think for the future we have a really good, young team. Hopefully I will be part with them before I say goodbye.”

