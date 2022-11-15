"It does motivate me and inspire me to play even better tennis" - Novak Djokovic on getting one step closer to Federer's all-time record of 6 ATP Finals titles

Novak Djokovic began his campaign at the 2022 ATP Finals with a win against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. Djokovic beat Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6(4) to move one step closer to an elusive sixth title at the season-ending championships, which would see him draw level with all-time leader Roger Federer.

The Serb, who is a five-time champion at the ATP Finals, has not won the tournament since 2015. As such, he remains behind six-time champion Federer on the leaderboard.

When asked during his post-match press conference if Federer's record serves as motivation for him, Djokovic answered in the affirmative. The Serb stressed how creating records has always been part of his agenda in tennis.

"Well, of course, I'm aware of it. Making history of this sport is always a big motivational factor for me," Novak Djokovic said. "I mean, doesn't maybe necessarily affect the whole approach to the specific match because I'm experienced enough and I know myself well and what I need to do in order to prepare for my next challenge and next opponent."

Djokovic revealed that the idea of equaling Federer's record enables him to "play even better tennis."

"But of course I'm aware of the possibility to make history again. It's a great pleasure and honor to be in that position," he added. "So it does motivate me and inspire me to play even better tennis.

"It was a match decided by small margins" - Novak Djokovic on his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic [left] is congratulated by Stefanos Tsitsipas after 2022 Nitto ATP Finals clash.

Elaborating on his performance against Stefanos Tsitsipas during his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic explained how the conditions in Turin aid quality servers like himself and Tsitsipas.

"Well, I started off the match very well. I knew that there's probably going to be a lot of easy-won service games from both him and I because the conditions are such where there's an altitude, it's fast, it's very difficult to return. If you're serving well, if you're hitting your spots well, being precise, you win a lot of free points. That was the case," he explained.

Only three break-point opportunities were created in the entire match, two of which were created by the Serb himself. Djokovic, who broke the Greek's serve in the very first game of the match, claimed he had predicted he would get inroads into the latter's serve in the initial service games.

"From the very beginning I knew that with the big servers like him, you maybe have a good chance to maybe in the first or second service game of your opponent, who serves well, get some opportunities. That was the case," he said.

"It was presented to me. I was really sharp and focused. I used the chance. Obviously that affects the whole game," he added. "Even if it's the first game, I knew it was on his mind. I just wanted to be consistent and keep serving well, which I did."

The former World No. 1 believes the match was much closer than the straight-sets scoreline would suggest. He also reckons he was able to up his game in crucial moments, and that helped him close out the win.

"I closed out the match in the tiebreak with the two big serves, which always helps. I managed to read his serve in the tiebreak when I needed to. I made some great passing shots," the Serb said.

"It was a game, again, a match decided by small margins really. Not much has separated the two of us. I knew that coming into the match that's going to be the case," he added.

