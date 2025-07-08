"It was really hard to leave my house" - How Amanda Anisimova's sister Maria helped her overcome their father's death and make a return to tennis stardom

Amanda Anisimova was touted as a highly promising prospect during her junior days. It didn't take too long for the world to witness her talents, reaching the semifinals of the French Open 2019 at just 17 years of age. However, her world came crashing down a few months later following the untimely demise of her father, Konstantin Anisimov, due to a heart attack. It was her older sister, Maria, who helped her during the most trying period of her life.
Anisimova's father had shaped her career, being her primary coach for most of her life until that point. He passed away a week prior to the start of the US Open 2019, leading her to withdraw from the tournament. She didn't have the strength to even step out of the house.
"It was really hard to, like, leave my house," Anisimova said.
In another interview with the New York Times in 2020, Anisimova stated how this was naturally the toughest battle of her life. Tennis was her only solace amidst this dark period.
"This is obviously the hardest thing I’ve had to go through and the hardest thing that’s ever happened to me, and I don’t really talk about it with anyone. The only thing that has helped me is just playing tennis and being on the court. That’s what makes me happy, and I know it would make him happy, so that’s the way it is," Anisimova said.
However, no man is an island, and Anisimova realized it as well. She eventually opened up to her family, with her sister Maria, as well as her mother Olga, being a huge pillar of unwavering support. They got through this tragedy as a family.
"It’s obviously very difficult for all of us, but I think because we have each other, it’s made it a lot easier. I think we’re really strong all together," Anisimova said.
Half a decade later, Anisimova is doing her father and her family proud with her achievements on the court. Her latest accomplishment is reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2025.
Amanda Anisimova bidding to reach her maiden semifinal at Wimbledon
Amanda Anisimova is on the cusp of reaching her first semifinal at Wimbledon. She will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 8. This could be her first semifinal appearance since she made the last four at the French Open 2019 as a teenager.
Anisimova's father, Konstantin, witnessed her daughter making waves in Paris back then. While he won't be around to share her elation this time, she's certainly making him proud with the way she has been playing this year.
The American has also ensured herself a place in the top 10 of the WTA rankings thanks to her run at Wimbledon. She's set to enter the region for the very first time at No. 8 next week, and could go higher if she reaches the final or wins the title.