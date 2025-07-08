"It was really hard to leave my house" - How Amanda Anisimova's sister Maria helped her overcome their father's death and make a return to tennis stardom

Amanda Anisimova was touted as a highly promising prospect during her junior days. It didn't take too long for the world to witness her talents, reaching the semifinals of the French Open 2019 at just 17 years of age. However, her world came crashing down a few months later following the untimely demise of her father, Konstantin Anisimov, due to a heart attack. It was her older sister, Maria, who helped her during the most trying period of her life.

Ad

Anisimova's father had shaped her career, being her primary coach for most of her life until that point. He passed away a week prior to the start of the US Open 2019, leading her to withdraw from the tournament. She didn't have the strength to even step out of the house.

"It was really hard to, like, leave my house," Anisimova said.

In another interview with the New York Times in 2020, Anisimova stated how this was naturally the toughest battle of her life. Tennis was her only solace amidst this dark period.

Ad

Trending

"This is obviously the hardest thing I’ve had to go through and the hardest thing that’s ever happened to me, and I don’t really talk about it with anyone. The only thing that has helped me is just playing tennis and being on the court. That’s what makes me happy, and I know it would make him happy, so that’s the way it is," Anisimova said.

Ad

However, no man is an island, and Anisimova realized it as well. She eventually opened up to her family, with her sister Maria, as well as her mother Olga, being a huge pillar of unwavering support. They got through this tragedy as a family.

"It’s obviously very difficult for all of us, but I think because we have each other, it’s made it a lot easier. I think we’re really strong all together," Anisimova said.

Ad

Half a decade later, Anisimova is doing her father and her family proud with her achievements on the court. Her latest accomplishment is reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2025.

Amanda Anisimova bidding to reach her maiden semifinal at Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova is on the cusp of reaching her first semifinal at Wimbledon. She will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 8. This could be her first semifinal appearance since she made the last four at the French Open 2019 as a teenager.

Ad

Anisimova's father, Konstantin, witnessed her daughter making waves in Paris back then. While he won't be around to share her elation this time, she's certainly making him proud with the way she has been playing this year.

The American has also ensured herself a place in the top 10 of the WTA rankings thanks to her run at Wimbledon. She's set to enter the region for the very first time at No. 8 next week, and could go higher if she reaches the final or wins the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More