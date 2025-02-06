  • home icon
  "It has no relevance in Steffi Graf's world" - When Andre Agassi made honest admission about Serena Williams breaking his wife's Grand Slam record

“It has no relevance in Steffi Graf's world" - When Andre Agassi made honest admission about Serena Williams breaking his wife's Grand Slam record

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Feb 06, 2025 20:30 GMT
Steffi Graf Serena Williams Andre Agassi
Steffi Graf (L), Serena Williams and Andre Agassi (Inset) | Image Source: Getty

Andre Agassi once shared that Steffi Graf wasn’t affected when Serena Williams broke her Grand Slam record. He said she was content with her achievements and didn’t let it bother her.

Graf and Williams are two of the most iconic players in tennis history, both in the women’s game and beyond. Their Slam records speak volumes—the former won 22, while the latter claimed 23.

For years, Graf was the only player in the Open Era, male or female, to hold 22 Majors, second only to Margaret Court’s 24 overall. But records are meant to be broken. Williams equaled the German's tally at Wimbledon in 2016 and surpassed it at the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her firstborn daughter, Olympia.

According to Steffi Graf's husband, Andre Agassi, Serena Williams breaking her record had no "relevance" to her life. In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, he said:

"It has no relevance in her world. The hardest part of Serena chasing down those numbers was respecting the game. Steffi doesn’t want people to feel she doesn’t care about tennis. She cares but she’s so disconnected."

The American added:

"Every time she was asked she felt obligated to put importance on it for the sake of tennis and an incredible champion in Serena."

Steffi Graf makes her feelings known on Serena Williams breaking her Slam record

Steffi Graf | Image Source: Getty
Steffi Graf | Image Source: Getty

A year before Serena Williams broke her record, Steffi Graf shared her thoughts in an interview with CNN. She kept it classy, expressing admiration for the American, calling it a pleasure to watch her play, and saying she had immense respect for her.

Graf said:

"I think she's been unbelievable, she's been amazing to watch. I mean, if you think about it, she's been around for over 20 years and to have a career and to play at the level that she has been playing is pretty unbelievable, I have so much respect."

The German added that if Williams achieved the feat, she would be happy for her:

"I'm happy for her, I'm excited for her. I think it's cool that records have been broken, that's what they are there for. She's been phenomenal to the sport of tennis, it's been great to watch and I hope she does break it."

Steffi Graf and Serena Williams faced each other twice on the WTA Tour. The former won their first meeting in Sydney in 1999, while the latter claimed victory at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells later that year.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
