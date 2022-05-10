"It's always special, it always is" - Novak Djokovic on potential Rome SF with Rafael Nadal

Ahead of his tournament opener at the Rome Masters, Novak Djokovic hailed his rivalry with Rafael Nadal as special. The duo are set to meet in the last four at the Foro Italico this week.

Both Djokovic and Nadal are coming off defeats to teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz at Madrid last week. After making the semifinals at the Caja Magica, Djokovic considered it a "step in the right direction."

"It was a step forward in the right direction. I raised the level and quality of my tennis in Madrid compared to Belgrade tournament and Monte Carlo, of course. Physically I didn't feel my best up to Madrid," he told ATP Tennis TV

He added that he was "100%" despite his defeat to the eventual champion in a third-set tie-break.

Match point as REMEMBER THIS MOMENTMatch point as @alcarazcarlos03 defeats Novak Djokovic to become the youngest finalist in #MMOPEN history. REMEMBER THIS MOMENT 🙌 Match point as @alcarazcarlos03 defeats Novak Djokovic to become the youngest finalist in #MMOPEN history. https://t.co/5XhUInYuzu

"In Madrid, I was 100% even though I had a long and exhausting battle with Alcaraz that went for almost three and a half hours. I was recovered pretty well the next day. I'm pleased about that. I thought I performed really well in all of my matches," the Serb said.

Djokovic is slated to open his campaign for a sixth Rome title against Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday. Three wins at the Foro Italico this week could set the Serb up for a blockbuster last-four showdown with 10-time champion Nadal. The World No. 1 said his encounters with the Spaniard were "always special."

"It is always special. It always is. We've played so many years and so many matchups on this surface than any other surface," he said.

Novak Djokovic has won only three of his nine matchups with Nadal in Rome, winning two finals. In the pair's last meeting in the Italian capital last year, Nadal beat Djokovic to win a record-extending 10th title at the tournament.

"It is my most successful claycourt tournament, without a doubt" - Novak Djokovic on Rome Masters

Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed success at the Rome Masters over the years, winning five of his 10 finals, making it one of his most successful claycourt tournaments. Ahead of his matchup with Karatsev, he explained why he has had success at the Foro Italico.

"I have played quite a few finals here in Rome," he said. "It is my most successful claycourt tournament, without a doubt, for a reason as well. The relationship that I have with people here, speaking Italian language helps as well, connecting with people more."

Djokovic said that he would like to have a deep run in Rome ahead of his title defense at Roland Garros.

"I like the way I am playing. I am going in the right direction. Paris is the big goal. I want to go deep here in the tournament. Always come to Rome with good sensation, high ambition as well," he said.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala