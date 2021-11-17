"It's a cocktail for me that's super motivating" - Garbine Muguruza on playing a Masters in Mexico

Garbine Muguruza moved into the summit clash of the 2021 WTA Finals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over compatriot Paula Badosa in the semifinals on Tuesday. She will take on Anett Kontaveit in the finals on Wednesday.

This is Muguruza's maiden appearance in the finals of the season-ending championships. She had previously made it to the semifinals (2015). Muguruza is the first Spanish player since Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in 1993 to make it to the championship clash of a WTA Finals event.

Speaking to the media after her win, the Spaniard admitted that playing such an important event in a place like Mexico, which does not host too many top-tier events, is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

"Yeah, I mean, like you said, rare occasion. Probably once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me in my career to play a Masters in Mexico," Garbine Muguruza said. "It's a cocktail for me that's super motivating."

The Venezuelan-born player explained her love for Mexican people and culture, pointing out how she always feels at home in this part of the world.

The two-time Grand Slam champion stressed that she was keen to leave no stone unturned in doing her best at the WTA Finals this year.

"Every time I come here to Mexico, I always feel very welcome, very happy," Muguruza added. "The environment just clicks with me. Having a Masters played this year, it was like, Okay, Garbine, this is your opportunity. You got to give it all no matter you win or lose. You have to get out of here and feel like, Man, I gave all my energy."

Muguruza believes that her win against Badosa -- their first meeting on tour -- was her best performance at the event so far. The older Spaniard took a mere 85 minutes to send her in-form compatriot packing from the event.

"Very happy with my performance," Muguruza said. "I think it's the best match that I played so far here in Guadalajara. It was a tough match facing another Spaniard in the semifinals of a Masters. Actually the first time we've encountered together. We've never faced each other before. So it was tricky."

Paula Badosa ended her 2020 season ranked at no. 70. But she has had a breakout season this year, in which she won her maiden WTA 1000 event -- the BNP Paribas Open.

A dejected Paula Badosa during the match

Badosa also won the title at Belgrade and reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career (Roland Garros).

Garbine Muguruza praised Badosa's phenomenal year, asserting that she was "very happy" for the 24-year-old.

"But I'm very happy that I got the win. Very proud of Paula," Muguruza said. "She started the year far in the rankings, and now she's a top-10 player. Very impressive. She deserves a very well rest. Very happy for her year."

"The fact it's in Latin America, it's clearly something that I love" - Garbine Muguruza on the WTA Finals

During her press conference, Garbine Muguruza was asked to draw parallels between her past experiences at the season-ending championships to the 2021 edition.

The 28-year-old explained that in addition to being more experienced, she also likes the fact that Latin America got to host an event of such stature. However, in the same breath, the Spaniard insisted that she also enjoyed the support of fans in China and Singapore when it was hosted in those parts of the world in previous years.

"I mean, I'm more experienced," Garbine Muguruza said. "The fact it's in Latin America, it's clearly something that I love. I love Chinese fans as well, Singapore fans. I do feel like here it's different for me. I feel more home. I feel more the culture."

Muguruza firmly believes that having a healthy atmosphere on court with scores of passionate fans is imperative for a tournament of such stature.

"That really matters when you come to the Masters, the last tournament of the year, to have the stadium screaming and full of people, people excited," Muguruza added. "I feel that's what a Masters should be."

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya