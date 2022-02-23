"It’s a very delicate situation, he needs to stand with his decisions and I respect that a lot" - Karen Khachanov on Novak Djokovic's vaccination stance

Karen Khachanov has declared that he respects the fact that Novak Djokovic feels he "needs to stand with his decisions" regarding his Covid-19 vaccination status. The Russian admitted, though, that it would "be better" if the World No. 1 could play in all tournaments.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday in his first match since December. He will face Khachanov, who downed Alex De Minaur in three sets yesterday in the second round of the ATP 500 tournament today.

The Serb, who missed the Australian Open last month due to his deportation from the country, holds a 5-1 head-to-head lead against Khachanov. The 34-year-old won the pair's most recent meeting in straight sets in the last 16 of the 2020 French Open.

Djokovic revealed to the BBC last week that he would rather miss out on Major titles than compromise his principles by unwillingly taking the COVID-19 vaccine to compete.

Speaking at a press conference after his first round win in Dubai, Khachanov expressed his respect for the World No. 1 for standing by his choice.

"It’s a very delicate situation, he needs to stand with his decisions and I respect that a lot," Khachanov said. "Obviously, it would be better if he can play a normal season and can go everywhere, but I think he has team around him, he has his own decisions and he’ll stick to them."

The World No. 26 went on to suggest, however, that the lack of match play could be detrimental to the five-time Dubai champion's game.

"But if we speak in general, of course not seeing him in many tournaments as a World No. 1, it will be tough for him to maybe kind of stay there and to find the rhythm also," Khachanov added. "So let’s see what happens."

Novak Djokovic likely to miss Indian Wells and Miami Open Masters 1000 events

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fifth Indian Wells Masters title in 2016

Novak Djokovic is unlikely to play in the upcoming Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami. The Serb revealed earlier this week that he is currently unable to enter the United States, where the tournaments are held, due to being unvaccinated against Covid-19.

The 34-year-old is a five-time champion in Indian Wells, which will run from 10-20 March. He has also won the Miami Open, which is set to be played from March 23 to April 3, six times.

Djokovic, who has claimed a record 37 Masters 1000 crowns, last won Indian Wells and Miami in 2016, when he completed a fourth 'Sunshine Double'.

