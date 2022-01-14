"It's embarrassing on tennis" - Purav Raja on Novak Djokovic's visa situation

Indian doubles specialist Purav Raja recently sat down for an interview with Sportskeeda at the Sony Sports Network media meet. During the interaction, Raja was asked to give his take on the Novak Djokovic visa situation ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.

Raja, who holds two titles on the ATP doubles circuit, casually joked that he didn't have a say in the matter since he isn't a part of the Australian government. However, he feels that the incident has been "embarrassing on tennis."

"I don't know my take on it. I am not the Australian government, so I don't know my take on it. But I know it, for sure, that it's embarrassing on tennis," he said.

The Indian said that while he didn't understand the situation entirely, he couldn't comprehend how the nine-time Australian Open champion was allowed to enter the country in the first place.

"I don't know what the visa situation was. I don't know how he was allowed in the country," he added.

Raja opined that all visas are subject to the immigration process, and "immigration obviously has a problem." He added that the Australian government's tussle with the tennis association "leaves us in a bit of a soup."

"All I can say is that the visa is subject to immigration. Every visa granted to to you, for every government, is subject to immigration. And the immigration obviously has a problem," Raja explained. "So, in theory, the Australian government and the immigration have a problem with the tennis association. And that leaves us in a bit of a soup."

"Tennis is always bigger than the player" - Purav Raja

Six-time champion Roger Federer will miss out on his second consecutive Austraian Open

Raja was asked whether he thinks the Australian Open will be the start of a generational change, considering the likes of Roger Federer and the Williams sisters are not playing. He replied by saying that although change is slow, it is an inevitable process.

"The change is already happening slowly, the change will come, the change will be there," Raja said.

The 36-year-old further elaborated by stating that one specific tournament will not bring forth the change, rather it will come gradually over the next three to five years.

"I don't see one particular slam being the change. I don't see this Australian Open being the change. The change will gradually come, like it came for everything else, like we saw everyone retire slowly. So within the next three or four-five years, we will see a change, " Raja added.

Raja concluded by emphasizing that the game is always bigger than the player. He said that while players come and go, "tennis stays on."

"But tennis is always bigger. Wimbledon's always bigger than the player, Australian Open's always bigger than the player. We are just players, we come and go. The tennis stays on, and the tournaments live on - and we play for those tournaments," he explained.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch Australian Open 2022 from January 17, 2022 across SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala