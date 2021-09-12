"It's history in the making, Novak Djokovic is about to rewrite the book" - Boris Becker on the Serb's bid for Calendar Slam

Novak Djokovic is one step away from completing the Calendar Grand Slam. The Serb will become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Majors in the same year if he defeats Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2021 US Open on Sunday.

Victory would also move the Serb ahead of long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam race for the first time in his career.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic wins in five sets over No. 4 Alexander Zverev, advancing to the #USOpen final 👏



Djokovic will compete for the calendar slam and his 21st career major title on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/daziXzlYYf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 11, 2021

Against that background, six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has backed the World No. 1 to complete the Calendar Slam and rewrite history.

"Long live the king! He is an incredible guy, an incredible player," Becker told Eurosport. "(The semifinal) was a special day, a special night. It's history in the making. Novak Djokovic is about to rewrite the book."

After defeating Alexander Zverev in five sets in the semifinals, Djokovic claimed he would treat the final against Medvedev like it is the last match of his career. According to Becker, Sunday's final will be the most important encounter of Djokovic's stellar career.

"He has the most important match of his life ahead. He is treating it like it's his last match," Becker, who coached Djokovic from 2014 to 2016, said. "That's all you can say about it. He is 34 years old, his opponent on Sunday is only 25 - you have to put that all in perspective."

"I think for him it's about the last match of his life - and that's how he'll go in," he added.

"One match left. All in. Let’s do it... I’m going to treat the next match Iike it’s the last match of my career.”@DjokerNole #USOpen pic.twitter.com/lAx8NmlKlC — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 11, 2021

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev is the perfect final: Mats Wilander

Novak Djokovic (L) and Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 Australian Open

Former World No. 1 Mats Wilander also weighed in on the upcoming US Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. While previewing the encounter for Eurosport, Wilander claimed Djokovic is the heavy favorite to clinch the title.

However, the Swede was quick to add that Medvedev is capable of pushing Djokovic to the limit.

"Of course, Novak is the favourite but this is the match I wanted to see. I wanted to see Novak tested and tired in the finals," Wilander said. "Do I want to see him win? That is up to him. But I want to see a long match and a predictable physical match and Daniil Medvedev is the perfect opponent to take this on."

Djokovic defeated Medvedev in straight sets at the Australian Open final earlier this year. Although the Russian has defeated Djokovic on three occasions in the past, he has never tasted success against the Serb at a Grand Slam.

However, Wilander, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, reckons Medvedev is in with a fighting chance.

"This is a dream final for me and, with Daniil talking about leaving his heart on the court, that is huge and the crowd will be with him until Novak is close to history, I believe," he said.

Edited by Arvind Sriram