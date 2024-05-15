  • home icon
  "It's a joke how tough it is, now I beat Djokovic, on Friday it's Nadal" - When Dominic Thiem spoke on difficulties of winning a Slam at French Open

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified May 15, 2024 23:14 GMT
2020 Australian Open - Day 14 - Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem once spoke about the difficulty of winning a Grand Slam title in the era of the 'Big 3' at the French Open.

Thiem told the media:

"It's a tough question. I mean, so far I have always played way worse match the following day if I beat a top guy. So I hope I can improve that."
"I mean, it's a joke how tough it is to win a slam. Because obviously now I beat Novak. On Friday is Nadal. In the finals there is another top star. That's why it's a slam is because it's such a tough achievement."

