Andre Agassi's former business partner Perry Rogers sued his wife Steffi Graf several years back.

The year was 2008 and Rogers filed a $50,000 lawsuit against the German for not paying his management fees. Speaking on the matter, Agassi said he was disappointed to know about Rogers suing Graf.

"I am both saddened and disappointed to learn that Perry has filed a lawsuit and sadder still that he has sued my wife, Stefanie. I remain hopeful that we will be able to resolve our business issues with minimal damage to our families and mutual friends," Andre Agassi said as quoted by New Zealand Herald.

Andre Agassi said the whole situation felt like a divorce and added that he loved Steffi Graf more than life and that he would be by her side.

"It's like a divorce in many ways. I still don't think I'm in a place where I can process this yet. None of it is easy. At the end of the day, you try to get through it as responsibly as possible. I certainly love my wife more than life itself and will be there for her during this time," the American said.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf got married in 2001 and have two children

Agassi and Graf at an event in 2023

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf started dating in 1999, the year they both won the French Open. The couple got married in 2001, the same year as their son Jaden was born. Their second child, daughter Jaz Elle was born in 2003, the year Agassi won his final Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are both among the greatest tennis players of all time, winning a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them. Both players have won each of the four Majors as well as Olympic gold, which the German won in 1988 while the American won in 1996.

Agassi and Graf have both been World No. 1 at some point in their careers. The former held the ranking for 101 weeks while the latter has been at the top for 377 weeks, a record yet to be bettered by any woman.

Graf retired from tennis in 1999 not long after her Wimbledon final defeat. Agassi, meanwhile, went on to play until 2006, when he quit tennis after his US Open exit in the third round.

