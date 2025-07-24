"It's not like he looks like Hulk Hogan" - When John McEnroe was shocked by Jannik Sinner's 'crazy' doping positive test

John McEnroe was left shocked when Jannik Sinner tested positive for doping in 2024. Struggling to make sense of it, he likened the World No. 1 to the wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who recently passed away, to emphasize just how unbelievable it was.

Sinner tested positive for the banned substance clostebol twice during the 2024 Indian Wells tournament. However, he escaped a ban after successfully arguing that the substance entered his system unintentionally through contamination from an over-the-counter spray used by his physiotherapist.

Initially cleared by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), the World No. 1 later faced an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Following discussions, he accepted a three-month suspension, running from February 9 to May 4.

Speaking at a Eurosport event in 2024, McEnroe said he couldn’t wrap his head around the news. He even drew a comparison between Jannik Sinner’s impressive physique and that of Hulk Hogan, adding that it made the whole situation even harder to believe.

"I’m still trying to figure out what has happened," John McEnroe said. "I’m not a doctor. They say there was a minute amount of whatever it was in his system. I don’t know at what point that means there is a lot of it, but let’s just say it’s unfortunate for all concerned."

"This has come out of the blue. I mean, it’s not like he looks like Hulk Hogan! It seems crazy," he added.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion then compared Jannik Sinner's case to that of Simona Halep, saying it was understandable for the Romanian to feel frustrated by the outcome.

Halep had tested positive for roxadustat during the 2022 US Open and was initially banned for four years. However, her suspension was later reduced to nine months, allowing her to return in 2024, before she retired a year later.

"In Simona’s case, I don’t know what they found in her system and what they found in Jannik’s, but could easily see why she is upset, there is no question about that," John McEnroe said.

“Her story seemed to drag on for a couple of years and very much affected her career. It seems here (with Sinner) that at the moment, there’s going to be no suspension at all," he added.

Jannik Sinner won 1 Grand Slam after returning from doping ban

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner returned from his doping ban at the Italian Open in May, marking his comeback with an impressive run to the final. However, luck wasn’t on his side, as he fell short against his arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in the title clash.

Sinner then reached the final of the French Open, once again facing Alcaraz. The two delivered a thrilling five-set battle, with the Spaniard ultimately edging out the win. But the Italian got his revenge at Wimbledon a month later, defeating Alcaraz in the final to claim his fourth Grand Slam title.

