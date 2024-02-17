Maria Sharapova once spoke about dating a fellow tennis player like Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf had previously done.

The Russian was once asked by a reporter at a press conference as to what she looked for in a boyfriend and she responded by saying that her case was "different" because being a professional athlete, she traveled around the world for ten months.

Sharapova also said that her preference would be someone who respected her situation but also someone who had a good sense of humor.

"What am I looking for in a boyfriend? Well, my case is a little different because I'm a professional athlete and I travel around the world 10 months a year, so probably one that understands the business that I'm in and, you know, respects it. But also someone that has, you know, a good sense of humor and, uhm, yeah, I'm not too picky."

Sharapova was then asked if dating a fellow tennis player like Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf had done would be easier. She responded by saying that while it would be easier, it didn't matter if they were in the same sport or profession and that it was all about finding a person to connect with.

"Probably, yeah, but, I mean, it's not just about that or the sport you play or the movies that you're in if you're in the same movies. You know, it's about I guess finding a person that you connect with, I guess," Sharapova said.

Maria Sharapova did date a fellow tennis player in Grigor Dimitrov from 2012-2015.

Maria Sharapova is currently engaged to Alexander Gilkes

Maria Sharapova at the Monaco Grand Prix

Maria Sharapova is currently engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes. The two started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020. The Russian gave birth to the couple's son Theodore in July 2022.

Sharapova retired from tennis in 2020, months before her engagement to Gilkes. Her last tournament was that year's Australian Open and she suffered an opening round exit at the hands of Donna Vekic.

The Russian's tennis career saw her win five Grand Slams and she is one of the few players to complete the Career Grand Slam. She won the French Open twice (2012 and 2014) while claiming the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open in 2008, 2004 and 2006 respectively.

Sharapova also attained the World No. 1 ranking and held it for a total of 21 weeks across five spells.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi