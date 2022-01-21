"It was an unhealthy and unjust decision, based on the assumption that Novak Djokovic could do or influence something that had not yet happened" - Marian Vajda

Novak Djokovic's coach Marian Vajda recently disclosed how he kept in touch with the World No. 1 during his visa controversy. He also expressed disappointment at the federal court's verdict on deporting the Serb.

Djokovic's visa was canceled for a second time by the Australian government last week. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who exercised his "personal power" to make the decision, believed the Serb's presence in the country could "excite anti-vaxx sentiment" among the public.

However, it has since emerged that Hawke had no way of proving the World No. 1 was a danger to public health and safety. The revelation has angered a large majority of Djokovic's supporters, including his long-time coach Marian Vajda.

Speaking to Aktuality.sk, a Balkan tabloid, Vajda called the federal court's ruling "an unhealthy and unjust decision." He also derided it for presuming the Serb posed a danger to the Australian community, despite the fact that nothing untoward happened during his short stay in the country

"It was an unhealthy and unjust decision, based on the assumption that Djokovic could do or influence something that had not yet happened," Vajda said.

The coach added that many of the 20-time Major winner's peers wrote to him during the ill-fated controversy, owing to his good deeds in the past.

"Many players wrote to him and to me, they feel for him, but they will not speak openly to the public," he added. "Nowhere do you read how many nights Novak spent at the computer discussing with many players about their living conditions, how he can help them..."

Vajda then revealed that he didn't have the opportunity to speak with the World No. 1 on the phone when he was detained by the Australian Border Force. He even went as far as to claim that his ward suffered a lot due to Australia's petty political games.

"We wrote to each other, we never spoke to the phone. He used his mobile phone a little. I can't imagine how he handled it, it must have been a huge suffering. He humbly endured all measures, but what they did to him must mark him. It was a political process."

"I still don't understand why they did it to him. In addition, the media are largely to blame for manipulating the information, in Australia in particular, they have been constantly raising stance against him."

"I don't understand why it's important for them to announce this now about the tournaments that will take place in May" - Novak Djokovic's coach on mandatory vaccination in France

Novak Djokovic with the 2021 French Open title

It should be noted that Novak Djokovic could end up enduring the same fate at this year's French Open, provided he doesn't get vaccinated against COVID-19. A few days ago, Roxana Maracineanu, France's Minister for Sports, announced that the country was all set to introduce "vaccination passes."

These new developments make it mandatory for both players and fans to attain vaccination passes to enter Roland Garros. Vajda, however, disagreed with the timing of the news, insisting that "the world doesn't even know what will happen to the pandemic" by then.

"I don't understand why it's important for them to announce this now about the tournaments that will take place in May, when the world doesn't even know what will happen to the pandemic in a month." Vajda said.

