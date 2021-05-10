Italian Open 2021: Elina Svitolina vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Elina Svitolina vs Amanda Anisimova

Date: 12 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €1,577,613

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Elina Svitolina vs Amanda Anisimova preview

After a heartbreaking opening-round loss at the Madrid Open, Elina Svitolina will look to get her clay swing back on track at this week's Italian Open. Svitolina will begin her Rome campaign against Amanda Anisimova in the second round on Wednesday.

Anisimova won her first-round match on Monday, beating Wang Qiang 7-5, 6-3. The teenager was particularly effective on her serve, winning an impressive 71% of the points behind that shot.

With this win, Anisimova has now equaled her best performance at the Italian Open; she had made the second round in both 2019 and 2020 too, but failed to go further.

Elina Svitolina, on the other hand, is a two-time champion in Rome. She first won the title in 2017, before successfully defending it the following year.

The Ukrainian last appeared at the event in 2020, where she finished as a quarterfinalist.

While Svitolina is a proficient claycourter, she hasn't really set the stage on fire during this year's clay swing. After making the semifinals in Stuttgart, the 26-year-old fell at the first hurdle in Madrid.

Facing Jil Teichmann in the opening round in the Spanish capital, Svitolina lost in three close sets despite having held as many as six match points.

Elina Svitolina vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

The head-to-head between Elina Svitolina and Amanda Anisimova is currently tied at 1-1. They are yet to play each other on clay.

Svitolina beat Anisimova in straight sets at the 2018 Cincinnati Open, but the American returned the favor at the 2020 Doha Open.

Elina Svitolina vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova has given numerous glimpses of her talent since her emergence a couple of years ago. But barring her semifinal run at the 2019 French Open, she has failed to go deep in any big event.

By contrast, Elina Svitolina is a very consistent player who regularly reaches the business end of tournaments - whether on clay or on the quicker surfaces. Moreover, Svitolina particularly enjoys playing in Rome, where she boasts of her best match-win percentage amongst all WTA 1000 events.

The key for Svitolina on Wednesday would be to throw Anisimova off-balance by mixing things up; she might even try to use moonballs and slices liberally. That said, the Ukrainian ought to be wary of the pace and angles that Anisimova can generate, especially off her backhand wing.

Anisimova has the weapons to cause an upset, and her easy power can be especially devastating on clay. But she lacks the experience to put consistent pressure on Svitolina, who should be favored to come through - assuming she isn't as wasteful as she was against Teichmann in Madrid.

Prediction: Elina Svitolina to win in three sets.