Italian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (Q) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: 13 May 2021

Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'italia 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will be hoping to get his clay season back on track when he takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the Italian Open on Thursday.

Djokovic had withdrawn from the Madrid Open, and will be hoping to go deep in his first tournament since losing to Aslan Karatsev at the Serbia Open. The World No. 1 got off to a good start in his Rome opener on Tuesday, beating World No. 31 Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

Djokovic did have to fight through a moment of frustration in the second set, where he got broken while serving for the match amid a steady drizzle. But the Serb regrouped after the rain delay, and won the ensuing tiebreaker 7-5.

Novak Djokovic during his match against Taylor Fritz

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, had a less than ideal start to his 2021 season as he contracted COVID-19 right before the Australian Open. However, the Spaniard has been very impressing in the European clay swing so far.

Davidovich Fokina reached his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal at the Monte Carlo Masters, beating quality opponents like Matteo Berrettini, Alex de Minaur and Lucas Pouille along the way. The 21-year-old carried the same vein of form into Estoril a week later as he managed to reach the semifinals, before losing to eventual champion Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Davidovich Fokina has had a good campaign in Rome so far too; he hasn't dropped a single set in his four wins at the Foro Italico.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The Round of 16 match will be the first-ever career meeting between Novak Djokovic and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Novak Djokovic has used his all-round game to achieve plenty of success on clay in the past. Blessed with unreal consistency, the World No. 1 will be looking to shrink the court when he takes on the dynamic Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Thursday.

Djokovic is an expert at opening up the court with angles and drop shots, which will likely keep the Spaniard honest from the baseline.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Davidovich Fokina has a terrific drop shot himself, which he uses liberally on dirt. The 21-year-old can also hit solid groundstrokes from the back of the court, and his powerful forehand in particular often produces spectacular winners.

Absorbing the pace of his younger opponent's groundstrokes and redirecting it with interest will be key for Djokovic in this match. Although the Serb has been dodgy with his claycourt play of late, he can be expected to take it up a notch as he progresses through the Rome draw.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets.