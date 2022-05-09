Italian Open 2022: Amanda Anisimova vs Tereza Martincova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Tereza Martincova.

Date: 10 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €2,527,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Amanda Anisimova vs Tereza Martincova preview

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Madrid Open.

World No. 32 Amanda Anisimova will take on Czech Republic's Tereza Martincova in the first round of the 2022 Italian Open on Tuesday.

Anisimova has played some sublime tennis since the start of the clay season. At the Charleston Open last month, she made it to the semifinals. She knocked out top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the third round, before losing to Ons Jabeur in a close three-set contest in their last-four clash.

At the Madrid Open last week, Anisimova ended Sabalenka's title defense in the first round itself. It was her fourth consecutive win over the Belarusian. She then defeated Petra Martic in three sets before routing former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 6-4 in the third round.

Anisimova then lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets in the quarterfinals. The American will now be keen to continue her fine run of form in Rome as well.

Tereza Martincova at the 2022 Italian Open.

Tereza Martincova, meanwhile, played her first clay match of the season at the Billie Jean King Cup in April. Representing the Czech Republic, she lost to Emma Raducanu in straight sets.

She then competed at the Istanbul Open, but lost to Anna Bondar in the first round.

At the Madrid Open, Martincova faced off against Raducanu yet again. She took the lead in the first set and even held a couple of set points, but her opponent staged a comeback to clinch the opener. The 2021 US Open champion eventually won 7-6 (3), 6-0, handing the Czech yet another first-round defeat.

At the Italian Open, Martincova had to go through the qualifying rounds. She scored her first win of the clay season over Xinyun Han and then beat Kristina Kucova to secure her place in the main draw.

Amanda Anisimova vs Tereza Martincova head-to-head

The two have faced off twice before, with Anisimova leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. Their most recent encounter was at the 2021 Canadian Open, where the American led 6-1, 4-3 before her opponent had to retire due to an injury.

Amanda Anisimova vs Tereza Martincova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Amanda Anisimova -500 -1.5 (-175) Over 19.5 (-120) Tereza Martincova +330 +1.5 (+125) Under 19.5 (-115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM

Amanda Anisimova vs Tereza Martincova prediction

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Charleston Open.

Considering their recent form, Anisimova will be the heavy favorite to win this encounter. The American plays some of her best tennis on clay, having reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2019 and winning a title on the surface as well.

Martincova, on the other hand, scored her first couple of wins of the clay season just recently. So she could be feeling a bit more confident than before heading into this match.

While big-hitters at times struggle on the relatively slow-paced clay courts, Anisimova has thrived on them. This, in part, is due to her excellent movement on the surface. She's able to create sharp angles using her forehand from any part of the court, which usually ends up being a winning shot for her.

Anisimova does exceedingly well in return games too. Martincova's serve isn't a strong point of her game. She has coughed up 10 doubles faults across her two qualifying matches and her serving stats are otherwise average as well. If she doesn't improve, the American will punish her poor serve with her pounding returns.

Pick: Anisimova to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee