Italian Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova.

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Date: 13 May 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Match timing: 11:00 am local time, 9:00 am GMT, 5:00 am ET, 2:30 pm IST.

Prize money: €2,527,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview

World No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka faces her nemesis Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open in Rome on Friday.

It has been a season of struggle for Sabalenka. Barring a runner-up finish at Stuttgart, the 24-year-old has been lackluster otherwise.

Sabalenka arrived in Rome on the back of a disappointing 10-10 win-loss record for the season. The Belarusian has, however, managed to show sparks of her brilliance this week with commanding wins over Zhang Shuai and Madrid runner-up Jessica Pegula.

wta @WTA



defeats Pegula 6-1, 6-4 to reach her first Rome quarterfinal!



#IBI22 Fab from Sab @SabalenkaA defeats Pegula 6-1, 6-4 to reach her first Rome quarterfinal! Fab from Sab 💪@SabalenkaA defeats Pegula 6-1, 6-4 to reach her first Rome quarterfinal!#IBI22 https://t.co/bGMIzkEF7B

Sabalenka now faces a stern test in the quarters in the form of Amanda Anisimova, the very player who ended her title defense in Madrid last week.

Amanda Anisimova serves at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

The resurgent Anisimova, meanwhile, is having a dream clay season. She has shown glimpses of the form that took her to the 2019 French Open semifinals and has reached the quarterfinals at each of Charleston, Madrid and now Rome.

The Melbourne Summer Set 2 champion has been getting better with every match this week in the Italian capital. She needed three sets to see off Tereza Martincova in the opener before beating both Belinda Bencic and Danielle Collins in straight sets.

The 20-year-old was devastating against her older compatriot Collins in the third round, where she conceded just four games in a 6-2, 6-2 win.

USTA @usta A third-straight quarterfinal on clay for Amanda Anisimova! A third-straight quarterfinal on clay for Amanda Anisimova! https://t.co/hbeo4OqWvo

With the confidence gained from that stellar showing, the World No. 32 will be upbeat about maintaining her excellent record against Sabalenka next.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Anisimova has a flawless 4-0 record over Sabalenka in their head-to-head. Their last couple of meetings have come this clay season in Charleston and Madrid, with the American securing three-set wins on both occasions.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Anisimova at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

Anisimova is one of those players who can match Sabalenka's power and intensity and can even outhit the Belarusian with her consistent play from the baseline. The youngster has beaten the World No. 8 twice already on clay and knows exactly what to bring to this matchup.

To find a way past the American, Sabalenka really needs to show some variation. A few forays into the net could help her surprise Anisimova and throw her off her rhythm.

That said, to be able to do that successfully, Sabalenka first has to serve well. The third seed produced nine aces against Pegula in the second round but also coughed up as many as six double faults.

Although her horrendous service woes from the early part of the season aren't visible anymore, those numbers won't be enough against a superb returner like Anisimova. The American broke Collins' serve five times in her previous match and will look to replicate it against Sabalenka too.

Anisimova also produced excellent first-strike tennis in the third round, winning 22 of 27 points off her first serve. If she manages to repeat such deadly numbers in the quarters as well, she could fancy her chances of making it through to her first-ever semifinal in Rome.

Prediction: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra