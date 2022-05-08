Italian Open 2022: Camila Giorgi vs Ajla Tomjlanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick

Match Details

Fixture: Camila Giorgi vs Ajla Tomjlanovic

Tournament: Italian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Camila Giorgi vs Ajla Tomjlanovic Preview

Tomjalnovic has a 3-3 win-loss on clay this season.

Home favourite Camila Giorgi and Australia's Ajla Tomjalnovic will clash in an exciting first-round clash at the 2022 Italian Open on Monday.

Giorgi will look to snap her six-match losing streak (excluding two Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers) since a third-round exit to Ashleigh Barty at the Australian Open. In her third claycourt tournament of the season, she will look to return to winning ways.

Tomjlanovic, meanwhile, will look for better returns after an early exit in Madrid. The Australian fell at the first hurdle, losing to Garbine Muguruza in straight sets. Tomjlanovic has reached a quarterfinal on clay this year. She secured wins over Jaimee Fourlis and Lesia Tsurenko in Istanbul before falling to Yulia Putinseva.

Camila Giorgi vs Ajla Tomjlanovic Head-to-head

Camila Giorgi leads Ajla Tomlanovic 2-0 in her head-to-head. The duo's latest meeting came in Eastbourne last year, which the Italian winning in straight sets.

Camila Giorgi vs Ajla Tomjlanovic Odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Camila Giorgi -165 -3.5 (+105) Over 20.5 (-140) Ajla Tomjlanovic +130 +3.5 (-145) Under 20.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Camila Giorgi vs Ajla Tomjlanovic Prediction

Camila Giorgi will look to snap her six-match losing streak at her home event.

Camila Giorgi plays a gung-ho brand of tennis and will look to take on the role of the aggressor in the contest. She will especially look to target her opponent's volatile second serve, so Tomjalonovic will need to keep her numbers consistent.

While the Australian possesses a few weapons of her own -- on the backhand wing in particular - she will have to play a patient game and stay in rallies long enough to extract errors from Giorgi.

The Italian has not won a lot of matches of late, but her past record against Tomljaonvic should give her plenty of confidence. If the Italian can keep her error count in check and stay clear of Tomljanovic's backhand, she should be able come away with a win.

Prediction: Giorgi to win in three sets.

