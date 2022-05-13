Italian Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (3) Aryna Sabalenka.

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Date: 14 May 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €2,527,250.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka preview

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will look to return to the Italian Open final when she takes on third seed Aryna Sabalenka in their last-four clash on Saturday.

Swiatek is on a remarkable run this year, having claimed trophies in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Stuttgart. The 20-year-old has now set her sights on her fifth title of the season and second consecutive piece of silverware in Rome.

In her first couple of matches at the Italian Open this week, the World No. 1 conceded only eight games. On Friday, Swiatek came prepared for a tussle with the 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in their first-ever tour-level meeting.

After weathering the storm in the first set, the Pole raced through the second to record a 7-6 (2), 6-0 win. The result has extended her winning streak to 26 matches. It is the joint-fifth longest streak this century, equaling Victoria Azarenka's 26 wins on the trot in 2012.

OptaAce @OptaAce



#IBI22 @WTA 9 - Iga #Swiatek is only the third player in 2000s to win her first nine matches as the number 1 in the world, after Justine Henin in 2004 and Victoria Azarenka in 2012. Worthy. @WTA _insider 9 - Iga #Swiatek is only the third player in 2000s to win her first nine matches as the number 1 in the world, after Justine Henin in 2004 and Victoria Azarenka in 2012. Worthy.#IBI22 @WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/4xGko6Eoaa

Having recorded her ninth successive win in the Italian capital, Swiatek will be eager to get back to the final for a chance to lift the trophy again.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her quarterfinal win at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

World No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, has had a turnaround in fortunes this week after struggling for most of the season. Before coming to Rome, her only noteworthy performance of the year was in Stuttgart, where she finished as the runner-up to none other than Swiatek.

Three weeks after that meeting, the two will face off once again for the second time this clay season.

The Belarusian will hope to put up a better account of herself this time against the irrepressible Swiatek after notching some confidence-boosting wins this week. After blazing through her first two matches, dropping just seven games, Sabalenka faced a stiff test in the quarterfinals in the form of Amanda Anisimova.

The 24-year-old had lost to Anisimova in each of their four previous meetings, including two earlier in the ongoing clay swing.

wta @WTA



recovers from a set down to notch a first win over Anisimova and reach the



Awaits the winner of Swiatek-Andreescu Relief in Rome @SabalenkaA recovers from a set down to notch a first win over Anisimova and reach the #IBI22 last four!Awaits the winner of Swiatek-Andreescu Relief in Rome 🙌@SabalenkaA recovers from a set down to notch a first win over Anisimova and reach the #IBI22 last four!Awaits the winner of Swiatek-Andreescu 👀 https://t.co/X4xyUsIRMh

Anisimova even claimed the first set of their Rome encounter on Friday but Sabalenka was able to storm her way back into the match for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. The performance will stand her in good stead ahead of what could be a tough matchup against Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka head-to-head

Swiatek leads Sabalenka 2-1 in the head-to-head. Their last two meetings came this year, both of which turned out to be pretty straightforward wins for the Pole. While the World No. 1 earned a 6-2, 6-3 win in the Qatar Open quarterfinals, she pummeled the Belarusian 6-2, 6-2 in the Stuttgart summit clash.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction

Iga Swiatek waves to the crowd after her quarterfinal win at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

The key for Sabalenka to have any chance against the nearly invincible Swiatek is to serve well and keep her unforced errors in check. Even against Anisimova, she coughed up eight double faults and dropped her serve five times.

But the fact that Sabalenka was able to control her aggression from the second set onwards, despite a poor start, will give her confidence ahead of her meeting with Swiatek. She committed 14 unforced errors in the opening set before polishing up her game to bring that number down to four and seven in the second and third sets, respectively.

Sabalenka needs to find the lines with accuracy to keep the Pole on the backfoot. However, doing it consistently against Swiatek is a massive challenge.

The Pole has excellent movement on clay and doesn't hesitate to mix up her game when needed. Although her serve could go off at times, Swiatek's depth on the groundstrokes coupled with her variety puts her at an advantage against Sabalenka.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

