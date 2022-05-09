Italian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev

Date: 10 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot & Sports 18.

Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev preview

Novak Djokovic will face Aslan Karatsev for the third time

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic takes on Aslan Karatsev in the second round of the Italian Open. The Serb had a shaky start to the season but looks to be finding his rhythm.

Djokovic started the season by reaching the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he lost tn Jiri Vesely. He then suffered a second-round exit at the hands of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Serb reached his first final of 2022 at the Serbia Open, where he was beaten by Andrey Rublev.

Djokovic then competed at the Madrid Open, where his run was ended by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. The top seed won the opening set in a tie-break but the Spaniard fought back and took the next two to complete a 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5) win.

Karatsev, meanwhile, started this season by winning the Sydney International, beating Andy Murray in the final. The Russian reached the third round of the Australian Open but lost to Adrian Mannarino. He followed this with defeats in his first matches of the Maharashtra Open and the Rotterdam Open.

Karatsev reached the quarterfinals of the Open 13 but lost to Benjamin Bonzi. The 28-year-old's poor form continued as he suffered early exits at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Indian Wells Masters. He reached the third round of the Miami Masters but lost to Hubert Hurkacz.

Karatsev's next three tournaments saw him losing in the first round.

Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between Djokovic and Karatsev. The first match between the two took place in the semifinals of the Australian Open last year. Djokovic won the match 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to book his place in the final which he eventually won.

The second times Djokovic and Karatsev clashed was in the semifinals of the Serbia Open in Belgrade. On that occasion, the Russian won 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev odds

Player name Moneyline Total Games (Over and Under) Novak Djokovic -1400 Over 19.5 (-145) Aslan Karastsev +725 Under 19.5 (+100)

Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev prediction

Djokovic will undoubtedly enter the match as the heavy favorite to win. The Serb has had a few matches under his belt and looks a lot better than he was back in Monte-Carlo. Not to forget Karatsev has had a torrid season so far with only 8 wins out of 18 matches so far.

The Russian does not have a very good record on clay with only 10 wins out of 19 matches on the surface.

Djokovic will no doubt try and go for the jugular from the first point and look to dominate from the baseline while also producing some stunning volleys from the net. Karatsev is prone to errors given his high-risk style of play and will have to be very careful in his shot-making so as to avoid as many unforced errors as possible.

The Russian has a strong serve but has served many double faults lately so he will have to be wary of that as well. He will look to make the most out of his powerful groundstrokes in order to cope up with Djokovic's intensity.

In the end, Djokovic should have little trouble beating Karatsev and getting through to the last 16.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

