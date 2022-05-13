Italian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: 13 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Match timing: 8:30 pm local time, 6:30 pm GMT, 12:00 am IST

Prize money: €5,415,410

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports18 & Voot

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Five

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will square off against eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Friday.

The Serb was unable to participate at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami at the start of the year due to his vaccination status. He missed the opportunity to become the first man to win 21 Grand Slams.

Djokovic began his season at the Dubai Tennis Championships. He made a good start, winning his first two rounds but was beaten 6-4, 7-6(4) by Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals.

The 34-year-old started his claycourt season in Monte-Carlo but was shocked by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match. At home in Belgrade, he made the final of the Serbian Open with hard-fought victories over Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic and Karen Khachanov. But a tired-looking Djokovic fell to Andrey Rublev in the final.

At the Madrid Open, Djokovic looked to have regained his form before losing out to Carlos Alcaraz in an intense semifinal.

The World No. 1 has looked at his imperious best at the Italian Open, easing past Aslan Karatsev and Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime had an excellent start to the year, helping Canada win the ATP cup. After pushing Daniil Medvedev to five sets in Melbourne, the Canadian won his first ATP title at Rotterdam.

After a disappointing exit at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Canadian made the quarterfinals in each of his next three tournaments (Estoril, Barcelona and Madrid).

At the Italian Open, the eighth seed battled past Davidovich Fokina in the second round before easing into the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron.

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

The two players have never met before, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

It is safe to say that Djokovic is now back to his best. The Serb struggled to find his rhythm earlier in the season but has looked magnificent in Rome this week.

The World No. 1 served well in his last match against Wawrinka, winning 75% of the points behind his first serve and didn't double fault even once. More impressive, however, was his return of serve. Arguably the best returner of all time, Djokovic won 54% of his return points and broke Wawrinka five times.

Clearly, Auger-Aliassime has a big test ahead of him. The young Canadian excels on serve and will need to be at his best in that department on Friday. He will have to improve his first serve percentage from his last match against Giron (70%) as Djokovic will likely punish the weaker second serve.

Auger-Aliassime's form has improved after a dip mid-season and he would welcome the opportunity to test himself against the best in the world. But Djokovic looks to have the bit between the teeth and isn't likely to stumble with another semifinal in sight.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

