Italian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka

Date: 12 May 2022

Tournament: Italian Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Rome, Italy.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot & Sports 18.

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Novak Djokovic will look to make the quarterfinals of the Italian Open for the 16th consecutive year

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on Stan Wawrinka in the last 16 of the Italian Open on Thursday.

The Serb has played a limited amount of tennis this season due to his COVID-19 vaccination status, having missed out on the Australian Open, the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Masters.

Djokovic's first tournament of 2022 was the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he reached the quarterfinals but lost to Jiri Vesely. He was then beaten by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The 34-year-old had a good run at the Serbia Open as he reached the final with victories over Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic and Karen Khachanov. However, he lost to Andrey Rublev in the final.

Djokovic then reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open by beating Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals. Here, he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling match that lasted 3 hours and 38 minutes.

The Serb then competed at the Italian Open and reached the last 16 of the tournament following a straight-sets win over Aslan Karatsev.

Wawrinka made his return to the ATP tour at the Monte-Carlo Masters and lost in the first round to Alexander Bublik after putting up a tough fight. He then competed at the Italian Open and won his first match of the season by beating Reilly Opelka 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. The Swiss then defeated Laslo Djere in three sets to reach the third round of the tournament.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



2nd win in a row for Wawrinka vs Laslo Djere in 3 sets and 2h48 to set up a showdown vs Djokovic in Rome R16



(GIF

Stan is BACK!2nd win in a row for Wawrinka vs Laslo Djere in 3 sets and 2h48 to set up a showdown vs Djokovic in Rome R16(GIF @TennisTV Stan is BACK! 2nd win in a row for Wawrinka vs Laslo Djere in 3 sets and 2h48 to set up a showdown vs Djokovic in Rome R16 (GIF @TennisTV) https://t.co/lPMB1ixuf9

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

This will be the 26th meeting between Djokovic and Wawrinka with the former leading the head-to-head 19-6. Their last match came in the fourth round of the 2019 US Open, where Djokovic was forced to retire due to injury after losing the first two sets. Before that, Wawrinka beat him in the final of the 2016 US Open.

The two players have clashed in Rome on two prior occasions, with Djokovic triumphing in both matches. The winner of the match will play Marcos Giron or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Novak Djokovic -1400 -5.5 (-130) Over 18.5 (-138) Stan Wawrinka +800 +5.5 (+100) Under 18.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from Oddschecker.

Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Djokovic will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win but Wawrinka should not be written off.

The Serb looks to have found his form and rhythm after months of inaction on the tour, breezing past Aslan Karatsev in the second round. This comes at a crucial time as the French Open is just a few days away from now, where Djokovic is the defending champion.

The Swiss will rely heavily on his serve and powerful one-handed backhand to trouble the World No. 1. Wawrinka has won some big-stage matches against the Serb and thrives in big match-ups but is just coming off of injury and will have many chinks in his armor

Wawrinka has done pretty well to reach the last 16 of the Italian Open after being out of action for over a year. However, given Djokovic's form at present, the Serb is very likely to reach the quarterfinals.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan