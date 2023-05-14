Italian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (13) Cameron Norrie

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Tournament: Italian Open 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie preview

Djokovic is through to the fourth round.

Top seed Novak Djokovic takes on 13th seed Cameron Norrie on Tuesday in the fourth round of the 2023 Italian Open.

World No. 1 Djokovic was far from his best in the third round against 26th seed Grigor Dimitrov and was broken in the opening game. However, four straight games from the Serb helped him take the opener. The finish line appeared in sight when the 35-year-old led 4-2 in the second, but it was Dimitrov's turn to reel off four straight games as he unexpectedly restored parity.

However, as he has done umpteen times during his legendary career, Djokovic wrestled back control of the match. He conceded just one game in the third set to improve to 11-1 against Dimitrov, 19-3 on the season and 66-10 at the Foro Italico. It was also a landmark win for the Serb, as he brought up win number 1050 of his career.

Meanwhile, the 13th-ranked Norrie made it two wins in two this week by seeing off Marton Fucsovics in straight sets to improve to 25-8 on the season and 5-3 in Rome. The left-hander had opened his campaign by seeing off qualifier Alexandre Muller in the second round.

Norrie has fared well on clay this season - winning his maiden ATP 500 title at the Rio de Janeiro Open by beating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final from a set and break down. A week earlier, he had lost to Alcaraz in the Argentina Open final in Buenos Aires.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Djokovic has won both his meetings with Norrie, who took a set off the Serb in the pair's last clash in the Wimbledon semifinals last year. The two are yet to face each other on clay.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Novak Djokovic -650 -1.5 (-225) Over 20.5 (-110) Cameron Norrie +425 +1.5 (+155) Under 20.5 (-125)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Norrie is looking to reach the quarterfinals.

Both Djokovic and Norrie are quintessentially baseliners. While both players can serve and move well and hit solid groundstrokes off either flank, Djokovic undoubtedly takes the edge because of his superior experience, pedigree and consistency.

The Serb - returning from injury- has looked far from his best this week - but has a formidable 262-65 claycourt record, winning 18 titles. By contrast, Norrie is 47-27 on the surface, winning two titles.

Djokovic has dropped just one set in two meetings with Norrie. His dominance should continue in their first claycourt meeting as he seeks a seventh title at the Foro Italico.

Pick: Djokovic in three sets

