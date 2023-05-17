Italian Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 10

The tenth day of main draw action at the Italian Open on Thursday will feature two men's singles quarterfinals in the bottom half of the draw. Three seeds and a qualifier will be in singles action. The women's doubles last-four clashes will also feature three seeded teams.
The tournament's ninth day, Wednesday, was a day of upsets as top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic was shown the door by Holger Rune. The six-time Italian Open winner won just two games in a lopsided opening set.
Against the run of play, the 35-year-old fought back, breaking Rune twice to force a decider. However, Djokovic was unable to sustain the momentum, falling to a 4-0 deficit in the third set and never recovering. In the other last-four clash, fourth seed Casper Ruud ended the inspired run of Francisco Cerundolo to book a last-four meeting with Rune.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, third seed Daniil Medvedev will be up against qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, who has won six matches this fortnight, including two in qualifying. Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas - who did double duty on Tuesday - will complete the quarterfinals lineup when he takes on Borna Coric.
In women's doubles, top seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will lock horns with Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs as they seek a place in the final. Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens will also be in action.
So, without further ado, here's a look at the TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details, and more about the tenth day of action at the Italian Open:
Schedule for Day 10 at Italian Open
(as per local time, unless specified otherwise)
Center Court
Starting at 1 pm: (1) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula vs (3) Desirae Krawczyk/Demi Schuurs
Not before 3 pm: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Yannick Hanfmann
Not before 7 pm: (4) Storm Hunter/Elise Mertens vs TBD
Not before 8:30 pm: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (15) Borna Coric
Where to watch Italian Open 2023
Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and India can watch all the live proceedings from Rome on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus
UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN
Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports
India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2023 - Match Timings
The first match on Center Court will commence at 1 pm local time.