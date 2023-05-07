Italian Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The clay-court season is gradually reaching its business end and we now go to Rome where the Italian Open will be played.

This year's tournament promises to be exciting and like with the Madrid Open, it will span two weeks, thus the addition of an extra round.

There are a few big names who will miss this year's Italian Open. The most notable name miss will be Rafael Nadal, who is still recovering from the hip injury he suffered during the Australian Open. However, there will be several top players who will be in action at the Foro Italico in Rome.

Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic were last year's singles champions and both will be considered favorites to defend their respective titles. Swiatek will aim to clinch the title in Rome for the third consecutive year. But the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, and Elena Rybakina are all capable of challenging for the title as well.

Djokovic missed the Madrid Open due to an injury but will look to defend his title in Rome. However, the Serb will not have it easy as there are some who can challenge him, most notably Carlos Alcaraz, who has looked in sensational form so far.

With some exciting tennis action awaiting us in Rome, here's how one can catch up on all the action happening at the Italian Open:

Italian Open channel & live streaming details for ATP

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the men's event at the Italian Open.

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA.

Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia.

beIN SPORTS - Middle East.

beIN SPORTS - Singapore.

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines

Canal+ - Vietnam.

CCTV - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France.

PCCW - Hong Kong.

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan.

OTE - Greece.

Sky Deutschland - Germany.

Sky Italia - Italy.

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain.

Polsat - Poland.

ESPN International Latam - Latin America.

Supersport Africa - Africa.

Ssport - Turkey.

Sky NZ - New Zealand.

TSN and Rogers Sportsnet - Canada.

Sony Liv - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

Italian Open channel & live streaming details for WTA

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event at the Italian Open.

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA.

Amazon Prime Video - UK, Ireland.

beIn SPORTS - Australia, France.

beIn Digiturk - Turkey.

Canal+ - Poland.

Network4- Hungary

Digi Sport- Romania.

MTV3 - Finland.

Novasports - Greece, Cyprus.

NowTV - Hong Kong.

O2 - Czech Republic.

Spark - New Zealand.

Starhub - Singapore.

Supertennis - Italy.

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands.

Ziggo Sport- Netherlands.

TSN - Canada (English Language).

TVA - Canada (French Language).

TVE, TV3 - Spain

TV2 - Denmark

TV4 - Finland, Norway, Sweden

Truevisions - Thailand

Additionally, live streaming is also available on WTA TV.

