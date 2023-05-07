Iga Swiatek will lead the field at the final WTA 1000 stop of the clay swing — the Italian Open, scheduled to be played at the Foro Italico sporting complex in Rome, between May 9-21.

Swiatek, who is also a two-time defending champion, will be the big favourite to walk away with the title, but faces a slew of strong opponents. Prominent among them will be the recently crowned Madrid Open champion Aryna Sabalenk and the likes of Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina, and Jessica Pegula.

With main-draw action set to begin at the Italian Open on Monday, here is a look at the prospects of the top names in the fray:

1st quarter of 2023 Italian Open: Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina brace for quarterfinal showdown

2021 and 2022 Italian Open champ Iga Swiatek may run into Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

Top seeds: [1] Iga Swiatek, [7] Elena Rybakina, [9] Maria Sakkari, [16] Liudmila Samsonova

Dark horse: Marketa Vondrousova

Top seed Iga Swiatek finds himself surrounded by a slew of talented names in the top quarter. First up for the Pole, who has been given a bye in the opening round, could be 2021 Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenko — who continues her comeback from injury.

Another top player on a comeback, Elina Svitolina, is a prospective third-round opponent for Swiatek. The likes of Leylah Fernandez, Anett Kontaveit, and Liudmila Samsonova will all fight for a shot at facing the top seed — provided her results fall in place — in the fourth round.

Elena Rybakina has some breathing room early but may run into fellow Slam winner Bianca Andreescu and Maria Sakkari looming ahead. Another under-the-radar name who has posted solid results in the lead-up, Marketa Vondrousova, could spring up a surprise or two at this year's Italian Open.

Prediction: Elena Rybakina def. Iga Swiatek

2nd quarter: Ons Jabeur, Daria Kasatkina face Paula Badosa, Barbora Krejčíková tests

Ons Jabeur was the beaten finalist at the 2022 Italian Open.

Top seeds: [2] Ons Jabeur, [8] Daria Kasatkina, [10] Barbora Krejcikova, [15] Ekaterina Alexandrova

Dark horse: Jelena Ostapenko

Much like Iga Swiatek, 2022 Italian Open finalist Ons Jabeur will, in all likelihood, face a massive test at the opening hurdle. Unseeded floater Paula Badosa could well test the Tunisian if she was to herself come through her opener.

The road does not get any easier for the winner of that encounter, with in-form players Martina Trevisan and Ekaterina Alexandrova looming ahead.

Daria Kasatkina, the other big seed in the quarter, finds herself headed for a fourth-round encounter against 2021 Roland Garros champ Barbora Krejcikova. While the Russian has a straightforward path to this stage, the Czech will need to be wary of fellow Paris champ Jelena Ostapenko.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur def. Barbora Krejcikova

3rd quarter: Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula look to steady the ship ahead of Roland Garros

Coco Gauff at the 2022 Italian Open.

Top seeds: [3] Jessica Pegula, [6] Coco Gauff, [11] Veronika Kudermetova, [13] Karolina Pliskova

Dark horse: Veronika Kudermetova

Both Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula made strong starts to 2023, only for the momentum to fizzle out since. They will now look to steady the ship at the Italian Open ahead of the claycourt Major.

Gauff has an easy early few rounds, but will need to be wary of the Russian duo of Anastasia Potapova and Veronika Kudermetova. Both women possess solid baselines games needed to do well on clay and recent results bode well for their prospects.

For Pegula, the first real test can be expected in the third round against the resurgent Irina Camelia Begu. If she was to come through, the American could find herself up against 2019 runner-up and the big-serving Czech, Karolina Pliskova.

Prediction: Anastasia Potapova def. Jessica Pegula

4th quarter: Aryna Sabalenka leads the final quarter

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 Italian Open.

Top seeds: [2] Aryna Sabalenka, [5] Caroline Garcia, [12] Beatriz Haddad Maia, [14] Victoria Azarenka

Dark horse: Petra Martic

Aryna Sabalenka leads the final quarter of the draw at this year's Italian Open. The Belarusian, who lifted the trophy in Madrid a couple of days ago after ousting Swiatek in the final, will be the big favorite to come through her section.

A rematch with Mayar Sherif, the only player who managed to take a set off her in Madrid, is in the offing for the third round. So is the enticing possibility of her renewing her on-court rivalry with countrywoman Victoria Azarenka in the next round.

Caroline Garcia, Sabalenka's projected quarterfinal opponent, will, in all likelihood, open against Ana Bogdan — whom she last met in the final of the Poland Open. The out-of form player will need to be at her best to come through against the tenacious Romanian.

The likes of Magda Linette and Petra Martic, who are both capable of playing great tennis, especially on the red dirt, will also fancy their chances in the section. They will, however, need to come up with something special to stop Sabalenka's march.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka def. Magda Linette

Prediction for semifinals

Ons Jabeur def. Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka def. Anastasia Potpova

Prediction for final

Aryna Sabalenka def. Ons Jabeur

