Italian Open 2024: Amanda Anisimova vs Sara Errani preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Sara Errani

Date: May 8, 2024.

Tournament: Italian Open 2023.

Round: First Round (Round of 128).

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Amanda Anisimova vs Sara Errani preview

Anisimova at the WTA 500 Credit One Charelston Open 2024 - Day 2

Amanda Anisimova will square off against Sara Errani in the first round of the 2024 Italian Open.

Anisimova returned to the main tour after eight months at the Australian Open this year. She outfoxed the likes of Liudmila Samsonova and Paula Badosa en route to the fourth round, but couldn't make her mark against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka as the Belarusian defeated her in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

The American cautiously moved forward and missed the remainder of the hard court swing due to a muscle strain. She will enter the Italian Open on the back of an early exit in Charleston and Madrid. Despite winning the first set against Emiliana Arango, Anisimova fell to the Colombian in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Errani at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Two

Sara Errani, meanwhile, has made a decent start to the season by amassing six wins from 13 matches, including a semifinal appearance at the Copa Colsanitas. She also reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Winners Open, where she lost to Karolina Pliskova in straight sets.

The 37-year-old will enter Rome on the back of a second-round exit in Madrid. She began her campaign with a brilliant win over Caroline Wozniacki, but fell to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round, 6-3, 6-2.

Amanda Anisimova vs Sara Errani head-to-head

Errani leads the head-to-head against Anisimova 1-0. She defeated her at the BNP Paribas Open in 2018.

Amanda Anisimova vs Sara Errani odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova Sara Errani

Odds will be updated when available.

Amanda Anisimova vs Sara Errani prediction

WTA 500 Credit One Charelston Open 2024 - Day 2

A thrilling encounter is on the cards between Amanda Anisimova and Sara Errani in the first round of the Italian Open. Both players will be hoping to make a significant impact at the WTA 1000 event.

Anisimova marketed her return with a solid performance but struggled to build momentum due to a minor injury. She has an impressive record on clay and will be determined to prepare well ahead of the 2024 French Open in Paris. The American is known for a steady all-around game and aggressive brand of tennis.

Errani, on the contrary, is still a handful in the twilight of her career. She stunned the former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in Madrid and also outclassed Anna Kalinskaya in the Stuttgart Open qualifiers. The Italian is known for her resilient all-around game and effortless movement on the court.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and makes a good start will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent results and record at the highest level, Anisimova should be able to dig deep and edge past the Italian veteran in the first round.

Pick: Anisimova to win in three sets.