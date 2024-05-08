Italian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal vs Zizou Bergs preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Rafael Nadal vs Zizou Bergs

Date: Thursday, May 9

Time: TBD

Tournament: 2024 Italian Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Rafael Nadal vs Zizou Bergs preview

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal is slated to begin his 19th campaing in Rome against Zizou Bergs in the first round on Thursday, May 9.

Nadal has scarely featured this season, having only played 3 tournaments so far. He kicked off his clay court campaign at home in Barcelona. He won his opener against Flavio Cobolli, but was halted in his tracks in the following round by 4th seed Alex de Minaur.

Nadal swept past Darwin Blanch 6-1, 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open. He avenged his defeat in Barcelona to de Minaur by getting the better of him in the second round to a 7-6 (6), 6-3. Up against Pedro Cachin in the third round, Nadal plowed through an incredible three-setter under the lights to secure a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3. Jiri Lehecka, however, got the better off him in the following round in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

Bergs too hasn't featured on the ATP circuit all that much this season, primarily plying his craft on the challenger circuit.

Bergs played at the Australian Open at the start of the year but lost to 7th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round despite winning the first set. He then featured at the Rotterdam Open where he was once again beaten in the first round, this time by 2nd seed Andrey Rublev.

The 108th ranked Belgian picked up his first win of the season in Houston against Patrick Kypson, but lost in the following round to top seed Ben Shel ton. He lost in the first round of the Madrid Open Luca Van Assche in a gripping three-setter.

He kicked off his campaing in Rome in the qualifiers, getting the better of Patrick Kypson 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Shang Juncheng 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Rafael Nadal vs Zizou Bergs head-to-head

Rafael Nadal and Zizou Bergs are yet to face off on the WTA tour and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Zizou Bergs odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Rafael Nadal -700 -1.5 (-225) Under 21.5 (-145) Zizou Bergs +450 +1.5 (+160) Over 21.5 (+100)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Rafael Nadal vs Zizou Bergs prediction

Zizou Bergs at the 2024 Australian Open

Nadal might not be back to his absolute best quite yet, but there is no denying that he hasn't been finding form on the clay recently. He showed signs of the old in Madrid recently, during his run to the fourth round with a trio of impressive wins.

The Spaniard heads into Rome a record 10 time champion with an impressive 69-8 record at the tournament. The slow courts should assist his comeback further as he continues to getting into the best possible form for the French Open.

Bergs, meanwhile, picked up his first win of the season on the red dirt, but doesn't have much to show for otherwise. While facing Nadal might seem like a daunting task, he could fare well should he just go about his game as he usually does. He will have to be great on serve and dictate points from the back of the court should he stand a chance against the King of Clay.

Nadal should make it through this match-up with relative ease purely based on his experience and big game play.

Pick: Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

