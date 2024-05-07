Italian Open 2024: Will we finally see a Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic clash for the first time since 2022?

With the French Open less than two weeks away, tennis stars are in their last leg of preparation for the mega event in Paris. Traditionally, the Italian Open has acted as a dress rehearsal for Roland Garros, and who better to know that than two of the most successful players in Rome, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The two tennis icons have enjoyed incredible success in Rome. The "King of Clay" has won the Italian Open 10 times, while Djokovic has notched up six titles in Rome. The duo last met at the Italian Open in the 2021 final, when the Spaniard defeated the Serbian in a three-set thriller.

In fact, the duo haven't clashed since the 2022 French Open final, when Nadal emerged victorious 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.

A lot has changed since that match for the superstar duo. Nadal is now spiralling towards retirement with his body struggling to meet the constant demands of tennis. On the other hand, Djokovic is still going strong physically but has struggled for form in 2024.

With the Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic rivalry seemingly on its last leg, fans could be treated to another encounter between the duo in the final of the Italian Open. Both players have been drawn at different ends of the draw, and a Djokovic-Nadal final could potentially be a reality.

Italian Open 2024 draws for Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic congratulates Rafael Nadal after the Italian Open 2021 final

Rafael Nadal has been handed a favourable draw at the Italian Open 2024. The Spaniard's biggest test is expected to come in the second round, where he could face Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. However, if the 37-year-old manages to get through the first few matches, he could be a force to reckon with.

In the fourth round, Nadal might play young gun Holger Rune. The 10-time Italian Open winner will be confident of his prospects given the support of the crowd and his track record on clay.

Daniil Medvedev, the defending champion, might await in the quarterfinals but the Russian has been struggling with an injury since the Madrid Open. Either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Andrey Rublev could face Nadal in the semi-final before a potential final against Djokovic.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will be the favourite to make it to the final from his side of the draw. Despite his trophyless run in 2024, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has an extraordinary record in Rome and he will be keen to extend that. The Serb could potentially face Karen Khachanov, Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev on his way to the final.

A potential Nadal-Djokovic final could be a reality due to the current injury crisis in the ATP. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have withdrawn from the Italian Open due to injuries sustained in Madrid, while Medvedev's fitness is in question too due to his retirement at the Madrid Open.

Due to this, Djokovic and Nadal may not get a better chance to face each other possibly for one last time in their careers.

Can we really see a Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic final in Rome?

A Nadal-Djokovic final is not entirely a far-fetched dream. Rafael Nadal has shown signs of improvement in the recent past, with his Madrid Open run a prime example of it.

Nadal is at home on the Italian clay and achieved unprecedented success playing on it. A title run in Rome in his farewell tour will be in the back of the mind of the superstar, who is still the only player since 2000 to achieve the Italian Open and French Open double.

Despite winning six Italian Open titles, Djokovic has never managed to match Nadal and do the Rome-Paris double. This will be extra incentive for him as he has managed to claim an impressive six titles in Rome in the Nadal era.

A good run at the Italian Open is often the catalyst for success in Paris and both superstars will be keen to impress in Rome and put down a marker for Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic last faced each other at Roland Garros in 2022 when the Spaniard defeated the Serbian. Since then, Djokovic has admitted that he would like to face Nadal at least once before the Spaniard retires. That hope could come true in Rome.

With Djokovic seemingly the favourite for his seventh title, a potential clash with Nadal will depend on the latter's form and how his body recovers after every game under the hot Italian sun.

