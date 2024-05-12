Italian Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen vs Naomi Osaka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Zheng Qinwen vs (PR) Naomi Osaka

Date: May 13, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $5,509,771

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Zheng Qinwen vs Naomi Osaka preview

Zheng Qinwen at the 2024 Italian Open.

World No. 7 Zheng Qinwen will take on four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka in the fourth round of the 2024 Italian Open on Monday.

Zheng handed Shelby Rogers a 6-0, 6-2 beatdown to make the third round, where she was up against Linda Noskova. The Chinese rallied from a break down twice in the first set couldn't do so the third time, and lost the set.

Zheng regrouped without wasting any time as she captured the second set for the loss of just one game. She didn't let go of the reins in the third set either, and reeled off five straight games for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 comeback win.

Osaka ousted Clara Burel and Marta Kostyuk to book a third-round date with 10th seed Daria Kasatkina. The Japanese was off to a great start as she went up 3-0 in the first set. However, her opponent eventually caught up to her.

Osaka then snagged another break to lead 5-3 and served out the set in the following game. The second set played out in similar fashion as the former World No. 1 initially gave up her lead but got back on track to register a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Zheng Qinwen vs Naomi Osaka head-to-head

Osaka leads Zheng 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic in three sets.

Zheng Qinwen vs Naomi Osaka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Zheng Qinwen +100

-1.5 (+210)

Over 22.5 (-110)

Naomi Osaka

-130

+1.5 (-300)

Under 22.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Zheng Qinwen vs Naomi Osaka prediction

Osaka at the 2024 Italian Open.

Just a day after securing her best-ever win on clay by defeating Kostyuk, Osaka bettered the record by getting the better of Kasatkina. She has now won three matches in a row on clay for the first time since the 2019 Madrid Open.

Zheng is having one of her best weeks of the season since reaching the final of the Australian Open in January. She won the match against Noskova in a decisive manner after she dropped the first set.

Osaka will have a good insight on Zheng's game, as her coach, Wim Fissette, used to work with the Chinese until September last year. Despite her accomplishments and winning all of her matches in straight sets this week, the Japanese will be the underdog once again.

The two can match each other shot for shot from the baseline and are quite solid on serve too, though Osaka's serve is one of the best in the business when she's on. Zheng is the slight favorite to win this encounter, though the Japanese could surprise everyone once again given how she has played this week.

Pick: Zheng Qinwen to win in three sets.

