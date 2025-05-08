Italian Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Amanda Anisimova vs Veronika Kudermetova

Date: May 9, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: €6,009,593

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Amanda Anisimova vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Amanda Anisimova at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

15th seed Amanda Anisimova will lock horns with Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the Italian Open 2025.

Anisimova made a strong start to her clay season by reaching the semifinals of the Charleston Open. She was up against compatriot Sofia Kenin for a spot in the final. Unfortunately, she was forced to retire due to an injury towards the end of the first set.

After a first-round bye at the Madrid Open, Anisimova took on Peyton Stearns in the second round. The latter came out on top in a closely contested match to score a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 win. She received a bye into the second round of the Italian Open on account of being a seeded player.

Kudermetova took on home favorite Lucrezia Stefanini in the first round here. The Russian led by a break thrice in the first set but her opponent dug deep to get back on serve on each occasion.

Kudermetova went up a break for the fourth time to go 6-5 up and served out the set after that to take the lead. The second straight was more straightforward, with the Russian getting the job done courtesy of a double break advantage to win the match 7-5, 6-2.

Amanda Anisimova vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Kudermetova leads Anisimova 2-1 in the head-to-head. The latter won their previous encounter at last month's Charleston Open in straight sets.

Amanda Anisimova vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Amanda Anisimova vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Veronika Kudermetova at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Anisimova's solid start to her clay swing was blunted by an early loss in Madrid. She will be keen to get her house in order ahead of the French Open. Kudermetova, meanwhile, reached the third round in Madrid and flagged off her run in Rome with a tough win against Stefanini.

Anisimova has a 6-5 record at the Italian Open and was a quarterfinalist in 2022. Kudermetova improved her record at the venue to 7-5 with her latest win. A semifinal showing in 2023 remains her best result in Rome.

While Kudermetova has a narrow lead in her head-to-head against Anisimova, they've split their two meetings on clay. The former came out on top at the French Open 2021, while the latter emerged victorious in Charleston a few weeks ago.

The American won the Qatar Open earlier this year. She has generally outperformed Kudermetova for most of this season. The Russian has also lost her last four matches against top 20 players. Based on their track record this year, Anisimova has a good shot at winning this contest.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets.

