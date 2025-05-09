Italian Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (12) Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar
Date: May 10, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: $9,107,481
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar preview
12th seed Ben Shelton of the United States will take on Jaume Munar of Spain in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. Shelton received a bye in the first round, while Munar beat Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile.
Shelton is on the lookout for some form on clay courts as he has lost in the third round of the Madrid Open and second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Prior to that, he had lost in the second round of Miami Open, but managed to reach the quarterfinal of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Shelton also reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open last January. However, his form on clay needs improvement.
Munar, on the other hand, lost in the first round of Madrid Open and failed to qualify for the main draw of Monte-Carlo Masters. The Spaniard, however, managed to reach the round of 16 of the Barcelona Open. Prior to that, he reached the third round of Miami Open, but lost in the first round in Indian Wells. Earlier, he lost in the first round of Australian Open. Hence, it can be said that the Spaniard has had a pretty ordinary year so far.
Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar head-to-head
The two players have clashed twice so far at the ATP level and both of them have won a match each. Hence, their head-to-head is tied at 1-1 at the moment.
Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar prediction
Shelton is easily the more fancied player of the two. The American has a blistering serve and powerful forehand, which makes him one of the most dangerous players in the world. However, those weapons of his are nullified to an extent on clay, which explains his underwhelming record on the surface.
Munar, meanwhile, is a player who thrives on clay. The key for the Spaniard will be to stay in the rallies for a longer duration against Shelton and force the latter to commit errors. If he is able to do that consistently, he might be able to stretch Shelton. However, it seems at the moment that the American's firepower will be too much for the Spaniard on Saturday. Still, Munar might be able to take the match into the third set.
Pick: Ben Shelton in three sets.