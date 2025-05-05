Italian Open 2025: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner F, Taylor Fritz-Tommy Paul QF

The men's singles draw of the 2025 Italian Open has finally been unveiled, and it promises to deliver some blockbuster matches. The Masters 1000 event will also mark the highly anticipated return of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner from his three-month suspension.

Ad

The top two seeds, Jannik Sinner and defending champion Alexander Zverev, will take the center stage with third seed Carlos Alcaraz, fourth seed Taylor Fritz, and fifth seed Jack Draper, all fancying their chances at getting their hands on the coveted trophy. Sixth seed Casper Ruud, who conquered the Madrid Open to win his maiden Masters 1000 event, will also be a heavy favorite at the event.

All the seeds will receive a bye into the second round, however, the opening round will deliver some stunning tennis to get things underway with Luca Nardi vs Flavio Cobolli, Laslo Djere vs Tomas Etcheverry, Tallon Griekspoor vs Miomir Kecmanovic, and many other matches.

Ad

Trending

So, without further ado, let's explore all the ways in which the Italian Open draw can unfold.

Top Half: Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur will ensure some quality tennis in this half

Jannik Sinner will return to tennis at the Italian Open 2025- Source: Getty

Seeded Players: (1) Jannik Sinner, (4) Taylor Fritz, (6) Casper Ruud, (7) Alex de Minaur, (11) Tommy Paul, (12) Ben Shelton, (15) Frances Tiafoe, (16) Andrey Rublev, (17) Francisco Cerundolo, (20) Jakub Mensik, (22) Sebastian Korda, (25) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, (26) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (29) Matteo Berrettini, (30) Hubert Hurkacz

Ad

Dark Horse: João Fonseca

Analysis: Top seed Jannik Sinner will kick off his run against the winner of Mariano Navone vs Federico Cina, following which he may have to face the dangerous Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Italian's draw won't get any easier as he may then have to face Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round.

Provided Sinner survives to make it to the fourth round, he will likely butt heads with the clay specialist Casper Ruud, which may end up proving too much for thee Italian in his first tournament after more than three months.

Ad

The second quarter is a bit more open, with Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur yet to prove their mettle at a big event on clay. Though their quarter possesses many players, like Tommy Paul, João Fonseca, Félix Auger-Aliassime, and others who will look to take advantage of this draw and reach the final 8 of the Italian Open, the name Andrey Rublev stands out as the huge favorite.

Both Ruud and Rublev are phenomenal on clay, but while the former found his rhythm at the Madrid Open, the latter is yet to find his form on clay.

Ad

Semifinal Prediciton: Casper Ruud def. Andrey Rublev

Bottom Half: Defending champion Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper, and Lorenzo Musetti will deliver some fiery tennis in this half

2024 Italian Open champion Alexander Zverev - Source: Getty

Seeded Players: (2) Alexander Zverev, (3) Carlos Alcaraz, (5) Jack Draper, (8) Lorenzo Musetti, (9) Holger Rune, (10) Daniil Medvedev, (13) Arthur Fils, (14) Grigor Dimitrov, (18) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (21) Ugo Humbert, (23) Karen Khachanov, (24) Alexei Popyrin, (27) Denis Shapovalov, (28) Brandon Nakashima, (31) Alex Michelsen, (32) Sebastian Baez

Ad

Dark Horse: Jiri Lehecka

Analysis: Second seed and defending champion Alexander Zverev has had quite the topsy-turvy clay swing this season. He will have a comfortable start against Camilo Ugo Carabelli or a qualifier, however, his draw will significantly increase in difficulty from here. He may then face Denis Shapovalov and then Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

In the quarterfinals, the German might end up facing Lorenzo Musetti or his arch-rival Daniil Medvedev. The Russian had a good run in Madrid, which was ended by the eventual champion, Casper Ruud. If he makes it to the quarterfinals, he still has the tools in his arsenal to take down Zverev.

Ad

In the third quarter, Carlos Alcaraz will return to action after a minor injury setback kept him out of Madrid. Provided he is all better, the Spaniard should end up making it to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after defeating Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. In the fourth round, Holger Rune and Jack Draper may face each other for a spot in the final 8, which is likely to go the Dane's way.

Ad

Alcaraz should end up defeating Rune in the quarterfinals and face Daniil Medvedev in a blockbuster semifinal clash. Though the Russian is a former champion at the event, the Spaniard should end up comfortably making it to the summit clash.

Semifinal Prediciton: Carlos Alcaraz def. Daniil Medvedev

Italian Open 2025 Final prediciton:

In a grand clash between two men who have dominated the clay surface for the past few years, the Spaniard should end up reigning supreme at the Italian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz def. Casper Ruud

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More