Italian Open 2025: Bianca Andreescu vs Zheng Qinwen preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs (8) Zheng Qinwen

Date: May 13, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,831,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Bianca Andreescu vs Zheng Qinwen preview

Andreescu in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Seven - Source: Getty

World No. 121 Bianca Andreescu will take on Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round of the Italian Open.

Trending

Andreescu is working towards reviving her game on the main tour. After a lengthy break due to appendectomy, she returned to the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole in April. Despite a spirited performance against Suzan Lamens, the Dutchwoman defeated her in the first round.

The Canadian entered Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with hard-fought wins over Federica Urgesi and Donna Vekic in the first two rounds, and outsmarted Elena Rybakina in the third. Andreescu humbled the 11th seed Rybakina in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Zheng in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Zheng Qinwen has made a modest start to the season, considering her high standards. After a second-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells, Miami and Charleston. Despite a resilient effort against Ekaterina Alexandrova, the Russian defeated her in straight sets in Charleston.

The Chinese No. 1 entered Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign by breezing past Olga Danilovic and then overpowered Magdalena Frech in the third round. Qinwen defeated the Pole Frech in one hour and 29 minutes, 6-3, 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu vs Zheng Qinwen head-to-head

Qinwen leads the head-to-head against Andreescu 1-0. She defeated Andreescu at the 2022 Canada Open.

Bianca Andreescu vs Zheng Qinwen odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Bianca Andreescu Zheng Qinwen

Odds will be updated when available.

Bianca Andreescu vs Zheng Qinwen prediction

Andreescu in action at the 2025 Italian Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Bianca Andreescu would have wished for more game time ahead of the Italian Open. The Canadian stunned the former champion Rybakina in the third round, which would've sent alarm bells to the women's locker room in Rome. She has looked fitter on the court and has a great opportunity to reach the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Zheng Qinwen will feel gutted to have missed out on a title so far. She's performed well during the American hardcourt swing but has yet to register a statement win on tour. The tall Chinese won nearly 70% of her first serve points against Frech and will be keen to raise her level against Andreescu in the next round.

Considering their record on clay and results this year, Qinwen will be a favorite to come out on top. Fatigue and match fitness could play a major role, with Andreescu spending almost three hours and 30 minutes on the court. Despite the Canadian's clinical form so far, Qinwen should be able to halt her run and win in the fourth round.

Pick: Qinwen to win in three sets.

