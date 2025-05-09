Italian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Carlos Alcaraz (3) vs Laslo Djere

Date: May 11, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere preview

Alcaraz at the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

Third-seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Laslo Djere in the third round of the 2025 Italian Open on Sunday, May 11. The winner will face Karen Khachanov or Francesco Passaro in the next round.

Ad

Trending

Alcaraz has been in tremendous form on clay this season. Prior to his campaign in Rome, the Spaniard played at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. He reached the final in both the tournaments, winning the title in Monte-Carlo. He skipped the Madrid Open due to muscle injury.

At the Italian Open, Alcaraz received a first round bye. He defeated Dusan Lajovic, 6-3, 6-3, in the second round. The Spaniard was clean with his serves and broke his opponent four times, securing a straight-forward win to commence his campaign.

Ad

Meanwhile, Djere's clay swing started in February, and he has since competed in six tournaments. He reached the semifinals in Argentina and won the title in Chile. In his most-recently concluded campaign in Madrid, the Serb withdrew in the second round due to a left shoulder injury.

Djere has been promising in Rome so far, registering consecutive straight-set wins to reach the third round. He defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 6-3, 6-2, in the opener and 31st seed Alex Michelsen, 6-0, 6-3 in the second round.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Alcaraz has won both his previous meetings with Djere, including their most recent one at the Barcelona Open, where he defeated the Serb, 6-2, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Laslo Djere

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available.)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere prediction

Djere in action at the 2024 US Open (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Laslo Djere arrived in Rome following injury concerns. However, both players have hardly shown signs of struggle and have adapted well to the conditions in Foro Italico.

Ad

Alcaraz is one of the front-runners at the Italian Open. The Spaniard has suffered just one defeat on clay this season. Djere, on the other hand, has shown consistency on clay so far, but it will be an uphill task for him to get the better of the Spaniard.

Alcaraz enters the match as the favorite. He is expected to make a deep run in the tournament. His powerful forehand and dominance on clay will help him earn a straight-forward win over the Serb.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More