Italian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Carlos Alcaraz (3) vs Laslo Djere
Date: May 11, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere preview
Third-seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Laslo Djere in the third round of the 2025 Italian Open on Sunday, May 11. The winner will face Karen Khachanov or Francesco Passaro in the next round.
Alcaraz has been in tremendous form on clay this season. Prior to his campaign in Rome, the Spaniard played at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. He reached the final in both the tournaments, winning the title in Monte-Carlo. He skipped the Madrid Open due to muscle injury.
At the Italian Open, Alcaraz received a first round bye. He defeated Dusan Lajovic, 6-3, 6-3, in the second round. The Spaniard was clean with his serves and broke his opponent four times, securing a straight-forward win to commence his campaign.
Meanwhile, Djere's clay swing started in February, and he has since competed in six tournaments. He reached the semifinals in Argentina and won the title in Chile. In his most-recently concluded campaign in Madrid, the Serb withdrew in the second round due to a left shoulder injury.
Djere has been promising in Rome so far, registering consecutive straight-set wins to reach the third round. He defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 6-3, 6-2, in the opener and 31st seed Alex Michelsen, 6-0, 6-3 in the second round.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere head-to-head
Alcaraz has won both his previous meetings with Djere, including their most recent one at the Barcelona Open, where he defeated the Serb, 6-2, 6-4.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere odds
(Odds will be updated once available.)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Laslo Djere prediction
Carlos Alcaraz and Laslo Djere arrived in Rome following injury concerns. However, both players have hardly shown signs of struggle and have adapted well to the conditions in Foro Italico.
Alcaraz is one of the front-runners at the Italian Open. The Spaniard has suffered just one defeat on clay this season. Djere, on the other hand, has shown consistency on clay so far, but it will be an uphill task for him to get the better of the Spaniard.
Alcaraz enters the match as the favorite. He is expected to make a deep run in the tournament. His powerful forehand and dominance on clay will help him earn a straight-forward win over the Serb.
Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.