Italian Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik

Date: May 10, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik preview

In Picture: Casper Ruud (Getty)

Sixth-seeded Casper Ruud will begin his 2025 Italian Open campaign against Alexander Bublik in the second round. Ruud is coming into Rome on the back of his biggest career title, the Madrid Open. The Norwegian beat the likes of Arthur Rinderknech, Sebastian Korda, Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, and Francisco Cerundolo to reach the final, where he won 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 against the in-form Jack Draper.

Ruud also reached the final of the Dallas Open earlier this year, losing to Denis Shapovalov. The clay-court season began on a poor note for Ruud as he lost to Alexei Popyrin in the third round in Monte-Carlo despite having match points against the Australian. He also reached the quarterfinals in Barcelona, losing 4-6, 2-6 to Holger Rune. Being seeded, he received a bye in the first round in Rome.

Alexander Bublik, meanwhile, had his best run of 2025 in Montpellier, where he lost 3-6, 2-6 to Aleksandar Kovacevic, but he won only one match at that event. Bublik's form has been inconsistent, as he has had seven first-round exits in 2025. He played in the Challenger event in Phoenix, losing 6-7 (5), 6-7 (0) against João Fonseca in the final.

Bublik showed signs of coming back to form at the Madrid Open, where he secured wins over Alex Michelsen, Alexei Popyrin, and Andrey Rublev to reach the fourth round, where he lost 3-6, 2-6 to Jakub Mensik. At the Italian Open, he began his campaign with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Roman Safiullin in the first round.

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Ruud has a 6-1 head-to-head record against Bublik, having won the last match 7-6 (5), 6-2 in Basel in 2023.

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -625 TBD TBD Alexander Bublik +400 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik prediction

The Madrid title was the twelfth career title for Ruud on clay, as he has a 72 percent win rate on the surface in his career. The Norwegian is a three-time semifinalist in Rome, having reached the last four recently in 2023, where he lost 7-6 (2), 4-6, 2-6 to Holger Rune.

Bublik has not reached any claycourt finals on the ATP Tour or the Challenger Tour in his career. His only claycourt final came on the ITF circuit, when he won the title in Moscow in 2016 with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Filip Horansky in the final.

Ruud is the favorite to win the upcoming match because of his form and his dominant record against Bublik, which includes a win against the Kazakh player at the 2023 Italian Open.

Pick- Ruud to win in straight sets

