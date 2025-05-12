Italian Open 2025: Casper Ruud vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Casper Ruud vs Jaume Munar
Date: May 13, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €8,055,385
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Casper Ruud vs Jaume Munar preview
Casper Ruud will take on Jaume Munar in the fourth round of the 2025 Italian Open on Tuesday.
Ruud is a serious contender for the men's singles title in Rome. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, he secured a runner-up finish in Dallas and captured his first title of the season in Madrid. The Norwegian outclassed Jack Draper in the Madrid Open final, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
Ruud continued to build momentum in Rome by cruising past Alexander Bublik in the second round. He then brushed aside Matteo Berrettini in the third 7-5, 2-0 (RET). The Italian was forced to retire midway through the bout due to injury.
Meanwhile, Jaume Munar is having one of the best seasons of his career. He's chalked up 13 wins from 23 matches, including semifinal runs in Hong Kong and Dallas. He also reached the last 16 in Barcelona but lost to Karen Khachanov in straight sets.
The Spaniard started his campaign in Rome with a fantastic win over Tomas Barrios Vera. He then humbled the 12th seed Ben Shelton in the second round and eliminated Sebastian Korda in the third. Munar outsmarted the American Korda in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to set up a clash against Ruud.
Casper Ruud vs Jaume Munar head-to-head
Ruud leads the head-to-head against Munar 4-1. He defeated the Spaniard most recently in the 2025 Dallas Open semifinal.
Casper Ruud vs Jaume Munar odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Casper Ruud vs Jaume Munar prediction
Ruud is two wins away from reaching his fourth semifinal in the Italian Open. The Norwegian has won 11 out of 13 matches on clay and is one of the favorites to lift the title in Rome. He likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and has great awareness on the tennis court.
On the other hand, Munar has been nonchalant at the Italian Open so far. He hardly broke a sweat dealing with Shelton and Korda in the last two rounds and will be hoping to emulate the same form against Ruud. The Spaniard is starting to show why he's called the claycourt specialist of his division.
Two A-grade players will battle it out for a place in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. Considering their skill set on the surface and record at the highest level, Ruud should be able to outlast Munar in the fourth round. The former World No. 2 seems to be in solid touch at the moment and is most likely to secure a rough win in the fourth round.
Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.