Italian Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Zheng Qinwen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs (8) Zheng Qinwen

Date: May 15, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,831,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Zheng Qinwen preview

In Picture: Coco Gauff (Getty)

Fourth seed Coco Gauff will face eighth seed Zheng Qinwen in the semifinal of the 2025 Italian Open. Gauff's form for the first 3-4 months this year was not up to the mark, as the American had some disappointing defeats at the Australian Open (lost to Paula Badosa) and premature exits at the first four WTA 1000 events of the year. However, she found some of her form back at the Madrid Open, losing 3-6, 6-7 (3) against Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Trending

After receiving a bye in the first round, Gauff began her Italian Open campaign with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win against Canadian qualifier Victoria Mboko in the second round and then won 7-5, 6-3 against 32nd seed Magda Linette in the third round. In the fourth round, the American player registered a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win over Emma Raducanu before winning 6-4, 7-6 (5) against sixth seed Mirra Andreeva to reach her second semifinal of the season.

Before the Italian Open, Zheng Qinwen had found some of her last year's form as she reached three quarterfinals in four events, including reaching the last eight at both Indian Wells and Miami. She also began her clay season with a quarterfinal appearance in Charleston, losing 1-6, 4-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

In Rome, Zheng began with an opening-round bye and won 6-1, 6-4 against Olga Danilovic in the second round. She then won 6-3, 6-2 against twenty-sixth seed Magdalena Frech in the third round and 7-5, 6-1 against a returning Bianca Andreescu in the fourth round. However, her most impressive performance came in the quarterfinals, winning 6-4, 6-3 against top seed Aryna Sabalenka, which was her first win against the Belarusian in seven attempts.

Coco Gauff vs Zheng Qinwen head-to-head

The head-to-head is 2-0 in favor of Gauff as the American won the last match 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) at the WTA Finals last year.

Coco Gauff vs Zheng Qinwen odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -180 -1.5 (+125) Over 21.5 (-125) Zheng Qinwen +140 +1.5 (-185) Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM

Coco Gauff vs Zheng Qinwen prediction

Aside from the match at the WTA Finals last year, the other time Gauff and Zheng played each other was at the Italian Open last year, with Gauff winning 7-6 (4), 6-1. Gauff served excellently in that match, winning 80 per cent of her first serve points, whereas Zheng could win 63 per cent of her first serve points. Gauff broke Zheng's serve four times in that match and got broken by her opponent once.

As far as clay-court records are concerned, Gauff has only one title from three finals on the surface, which came at the 2022 Emilia-Romagna Open. Meanwhile, Zheng has three court titles on the clay, including her Olympic gold run last year in Paris.

Gauff has found it easy to hold her serve against Zheng in the previous two matches, and therefore, the Chinese player needs to make some inroads into the American's serve. On the other hand, if Gauff is not careful about her double faults, Zheng could use the opportunity. Given the current form and the head-to-head, Gauff is the favorite.

Pick- Gauff to win in three sets

