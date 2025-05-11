Italian Open 2025 Day 6: Women's singles predictions ft. Zheng Qinwen vs Magdalena Frech

On the sixth day of the 2025 Italian Open, we will see the continuation of the third round. Despite not even being completed with three rounds fully, the coveted WTA 1000 event has already had some very big results, with the most notable being defending champion and second seed Iga Swiatek's defeat to Danielle Collins in straight sets.

Ad

However, Swiatek is not the only big name to have exited the Italian Open, as Madison Keys was stunned by Peyton Stearns, Elise Mertens ousted Jessica Pegula, Veronika Kudermetova downed Amanda Anisimova, Marta Kostyuk defeated Daria Kastkina, and Bianca Andreescu eliminated Donna Vekic.

On the other hand, title favorites Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have kicked off their opening matches with a win and will be in action today. As they look to continue their bid to triumph in Rome, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the remaining third-round matches, which promise to deliver breathtaking tennis.

Ad

Trending

#1. Zheng Qinwen vs Magdalena Frech

Zheng Qinwen at the Italian Open - Source: Getty

Zheng Qinnwen will face Magdalena Frech in the third round of the 2025 Italian Open. Both women received a bye in the opening round, following which the Chinese, who is seeded eighth, kicked off her campaign with a 6-1, 6-4 win against Olga Danilovic in the second round, while the Pole, who is seeded 26th, kicked off her campaign with a 7-5, 6-4 triumph against Victoria Azarenka.

Ad

Qinwen hasn't enjoyed the best of clay swings so far. She kicked off her swing with a quarterfinal exit at the Charleston Open, and then suffered an opening match defeat to Anastasia Potapova at the Madrid Open. Frech, meanwhile, also hasn't enjoyed the best of swings, exiting the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in the second round and the Madrid Open in the third round.

The rivalry between the two women is currently leveled at 1-1, but it is interesting to note that clay is the only surface where they have yet to meet. With both women yet to find their footing on clay, it will be hard for both of them to dominate the match from the get-go. However, Qinwen's prowess on clay should be of massive help to her in reaching the fourth round.

Ad

Predicted Winner: Zheng Qinwen

#2. Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini vs Leylah Fernandez/Yulia Putintseva

Leylah Fernandez at the Italian Open - Source: Getty

Third seeds and home favorite Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini will take on the team of Leylah Fernandez and Yulia Putintseva in the second round of the women's doubles at the Italian Open.

Ad

The all-Italian team has been a phenomenal duo on clay, having reached the final of the French Open and winning the Paris Olympics last year. They kicked off their campaign with a stunning 6-3, 6-4 win against the team of Wu Fang-Hsien and Jiang Xinyu. On the other hand, Fernandez and Putintseva also had a scintillating start to their run with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Xu Yifan and Makoto Ninomiya.

Ad

Paolini and Errani will receive heavy backing from the crowd. Coupled with he fact they are comfortable on clay, they shouldn't have a comfortable win to continue their title hopes.

Predicted Winner: Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani

#3. Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens vs Hsieh Su-wei/Jelena Osatapenko

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens will take on the team of fourth seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the Italian Open.

Ad

Su-Wei and Ostapenko's pairing has been a dangerous one for the rest of the tour, with both women making it to the final of the Australian Open earlier this year. They kicked off their European clay swing in Madrid with a semifinal run and started their run in Rome with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls.

Interestingly, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens were in the final of the Madrid Open, but lost in a nail-biting thriller against Sorana Cirstea and Anna Kalinskaya. Though they have taken their good form to the Italian Open, starting their run with a 6-4, 6-2 win against Luisa Stefani and Timea Babos, the on-court chemistry between Su-Wei and Ostapenko should help them prevail in this blockbuster.

Predicted winners: Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Osatapenko

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey, cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. He is also a huge Edmonton Oilers fan Know More