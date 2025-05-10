Italian Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Elena Rybakina vs (PR) Bianca Andreescu

Date: May 11, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: €6,009,593

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Elena Rybakina at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

11th seed Elena Rybakina will face Bianca Andreescu in the third round of the Italian Open 2025.

Following a first-round bye, Rybakina commenced her quest for a second title in Rome against Eva Lys. The first set went down to the wire but the Kazakh got the upper hand in the ensuing tie-break to take the set.

Lys held a couple of break points on Rybakina's serve in the very first game of the second set but failed to capitalize on them. It proved to be costly as she didn't get close to another one for the remainder of the match. The Kazakh also upped the ante halfway through the set, nabbing four games on the run to win the match 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Andreescu beat Federica Urgesi 6-0, 6-3 to set up a second-round date with 20th seed Donna Vekic. The former US Open champion blitzed through the first set, dishing out a breadstick to her opponent to take control of the match.

Vekic broke the Canadian's serve at the start of the second set to begin her comeback. She captured the set by breaking her opponent's serve once again towards the end. The momentum swung in Andreescu's favor in the third set. She raced to a 5-1 lead thanks to a double break and soon served out the match for a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 win.

Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

Rybakina leads their rivalry 3-0. She won their most recent encounter a couple of weeks ago at the Madrid Open in straight sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina





Bianca Andreescu







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Elena Rybakina vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Bianca Andreescu at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Andreescu returned to the tour last month. She has now scored the biggest win of her comeback by beating Vekic in the previous round. Reaching the third round of a WTA 1000 tournament marks the best result of her latest comeback as well.

Rybakina, who took home the trophy in Rome in 2023, was quite solid against Lys despite a few hiccups. She recently beat Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 in Madrid. She didn't drop her serve even once during the contest. She won their other two matches in straight sets as well, though neither of those encounters were on clay.

Rybakina's 56-21 career record on clay stands tall in comparison to Andreescu's 20-12 record on the surface. The Kazakh has won three titles on the red dirt, including one in Rome. While the Canadian has started to garner some momentum, her losing record in this rivalry, coupled with her results on clay, makes her the underdog in this match.

Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.

