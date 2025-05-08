Italian Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (11) Elena Rybakina vs Eva Lys
Date: May 9, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Elena Rybakina vs Eva Lys preview
Eleventh seed Elena Rybakina will begin her 2025 Italian Open campaign by taking on Germany's Eva Lys in the second round.
Rybakina has an 18-8 win/loss record so far this season, with her best performances coming in the Middle East as she reached the semifinals at the Abu Dhabi Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. She lost 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 against Belinda Bencic in Abu Dhabi and lost 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 against Mirra Andreeva in Dubai.
Rybakina has only played at the Madrid Open so far during the clay-court season. She started well in the Spanish capital with a 6-3, 6-2 win against Bianca Andreescu in the first round, but lost 3-6, 4-6 to Elina Svitolina in the second round. Being a seeded player, she got a bye in the first round in Rome.
Meanwhile, Eva Lys got her breakthrough on the WTA Tour this year, as the German player reached the fourth round of the Australian Open as a lucky loser. She won against the likes of Kimberly Birrell, Varvara Gracheva, and Jacqueline Cristian to reach the Round of 16, where she was comprehensively beaten by Iga Swiatek, as Lys could only win one of the thirteen games she played against the Pole.
The clay season did not start well for Lys as she lost in the first round in Stuttgart and the second round in Madrid, losing to top-ranked players like Jasmine Paolini and Jessica Pegula, respectively. However, she started her Italian Open campaign with a strong 6-1, 6-0 win over Moyuka Uchijima in the first round.
Elena Rybakina vs Eva Lys head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Elena Rybakina vs Eva Lys odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Elena Rybakina vs Eva Lys prediction
Rybakina has a 72 percent win rate on clay courts and has three titles from four finals on the surface. She is a former champion at the Italian Open as she won the title back in 2023 courtesy of a retirement by Anhelina Kalinina in the final.
Meanwhile, Lys has just started her career and has played only 18 professional matches on clay. She has yet to reach a final on the surface, even in the lower-tier events of the ITF and the Challenger Tours.
Rybakina is the clear favorite to win the match as she is the top-ranked player and a former champion in Rome.
Pick- Rybakina to win in straight sets