Italian Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (16) Elina Svitolina vs (29) Danielle Collins
Date: May 12, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: €6,009,593
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Elina Svitolina vs Danielle Collins preview
Former top 10 players Elina Svitolina and Danielle Collins will clash in the fourth round of the Italian Open 2025.
Following a first-round bye, Svitolina beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the second round. She was up against Hailey Baptiste in the third round. The Ukrainian overcame a 2-0 deficit in the first set to go up a break. She kept her nose in front until the end to claim the set.
Baptiste raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set. Svitolina then went on a three-game run after that and stopped her opponent from serving out the set. However, the young American held her nerve to serve out the set on her second attempt.
Svitolina nabbed the decisive break in the third set to go 5-3 up. She then served for the match but Baptiste saved five match points to secure a break of serve. The Ukrainian wasn't to be denied though and broke back immediately to register a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win.
Collins beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-3 to set up a third-round meeting against defending champion Iga Swiatek. The American dished out a breadstick in the first set to capture the set in a decisive manner.
The pair started the second set by trading service breaks but remained steady on serve after that. Collins held a match point on Swiatek's serve at 5-4 but the latter fended it off to keep herself in contention. The defending champion served to stay in the match once again at 6-5 and this time the American snagged a break of serve to score a 6-1, 7-5 win.
Elina Svitolina vs Danielle Collins head-to-head
Collins leads Svitolina 2-1 in their rivalry. The Ukrainian won their previous encounter at the BNP Paribas Open 2025 in straight sets.
Elina Svitolina vs Danielle Collins odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Elina Svitolina vs Danielle Collins prediction
Collins scored one of her biggest wins in recent times by ousting Swiatek in the previous round. She improved her record for the year to 9-5. Her win over the Pole was just her second against a top 50 player this season and her first against a top 10 player since April 2024.
Svitolina survived a tough challenge from Baptiste to continue her good run of form. Her current record on clay stands at 13-1, thanks to her results here along with a title on Rouen and a semifinal showing at the Madrid Open.
After losing her first couple of matches against Collins, Svitolina beat her for the first time at Indian Wells a couple of months ago. With a 19-8 record at the Italian Open and two titles at the venue as well, the tournament is one of her favorite hunting grounds.
While Collins did score an impressive win against Swiatek, she has struggled against quality opposition this year. One can't be sure whether her upset win over the Pole was a flash in the pan or the start of a resurgence. Svitolina, meanwhile, has been consistent from the start of the clay swing. As such, the former champion in Rome will be favored to win this match.
Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in straight sets.