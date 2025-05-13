Italian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (17) Francisco Cerundolo

Date: May 13, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €8,055,385

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

In picture: Jannik Sinner (Getty)

Top seed and returning home favorite Jannik Sinner will take on seventeenth seed Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the 2025 Italian Open.

Sinner is only playing at his second event of 2025, having won his previous one at the Australian Open this year. The Italian has won all nine matches he has played in 2025.

On his comeback in Rome, Sinner received a bye in the opening round and began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Mariano Navone. The Italian won 65 percent of his service points and 43 percent of his return points in that match. He also converted three of the seven break points he had and was broken once.

In his next match, Sinner won 6-4, 6-2 against Jesper De Jong. The match started on a good note for the Italian, as he took a 4-1 lead in the first set with two breaks of serve. However, his Dutch opponent fought back, equalling the first set at 4-4. The top seed responded by breaking his opponent's serve in the ninth game and served it out in the next game to win the first set.

The second set started well for Sinner as he secured an early break of serve in the third game. De Jong also slipped during the second set and hurt his wrist during the fall, which reduced his serving prowess, allowing the top seed to win the second set 6-2.

Meanwhile, Francisco Cerundolo has been tremendous on the clay courts this year, reaching the final at the Argentina Open, where he fell short against Joao Fonseca. Barring that event, the Argentine has also reached three other clay-court semifinals this year, including at the Madrid Open, where he lost 4-6, 5-7 against eventual champion Casper Ruud.

At the Italian Open, the seventeenth seed received a bye in the first round and opened his campaign with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 against last year's Rome runner-up Nicolas Jarry. He then won with a dominant 6-4, 6-2 scoreline against Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner in the third round.

Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is tied at 2-2, with Cerundolo having won their last match 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2 at the 2023 Italian Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -350 -1.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-130) Francisco Cerundolo +260 +1.5 (-115) Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

During their last Rome encounter, Cerundolo won 64 and 46 percent of his service and return points, whereas Sinner's numbers were 54 and 36, respectively. Cerundolo served well in the match as he won 70 percent of his points behind his first serve and also broke Sinner's serve seven times during the match.

Sinner has already looked a bit vulnerable on his service games in the two matches he has played, dropping serve three times in the first two matches. The Italian's forehand has looked a bit rusty, as unforced errors have come from that wing.

Cerundolo has been playing excellent clay-court tennis this season, with an 18-6 record on the surface so far this year. However, with the home crowd behind him, Sinner should be able to edge the Argentine out in a potentially tight match.

Pick- Sinner to win in three sets

