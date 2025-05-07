Italian Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini vs Lulu Sun preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jasmine Paolini vs Lulu Sun

Date: May 9, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $6,831,315

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jasmine Paolini vs Lulu Sun preview

Paolini in action at the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Sixth seed Jasmine Paolini will take on Lulu Sun in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. While the former received a bye in the opening round, the latter defeated Georgia Pedone 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Paolini kicked off her season by guiding Team Italy to the knockout stages of the United Cup, after which she had a disappointing third-round run at the Australian Open. However, the Italian's season suffered a huge form slump as she had poor outings in Qatar, Dubai, and Indian Wells. She then bounced back in style by reaching the semifinals of the Miami Open.

The 29-year-old kicked off her clay swing in statement fashion by reaching the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix but lost to Aryna Sabalenka for the second consecutive event. She then faced a surprise exit to Maria Sakkari at the Madrid Open in the third round.

Lulu Sun - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Sun had a disastrous start to the year, losing four consecutive matches. Though she picked up a couple of wins in Linz and Abu Dhabi, she suffered another three-match losing streak. The New Zealander clinched a positive third-round run in Indian Wells, which was followed by an opening-round exit in Miami.

Sun kicked off her European clay swing at the Madrid Open, where she was ousted in the second round by Sofia Kenin, and then played at the WTA 125K in Lleida as the second seed, but faced another second-round defeat.

Jasmine Paolini vs Lulu Sun head-to-head

This will be the maiden meeting between the two women, meaning their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jasmine Paolini vs Lulu Sun odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jasmine Paolini -1200 -1.5 (-300) Over 18.5 (-125) Lulu Sun +650 +1.5 (+200) Under 18.5 (-115)

Jasmine Paolini vs Lulu Sun prediction

Paolini has proven her mettle on every single surface, winning a Masters 1000 on hardcourts and reaching the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon. She is one of the most resilient players in the WTA at the moment, and it will take something of a miracle for Sun to pull off an upset of such magnitude. Sun has had a hard time getting herself going this season and hasn't gained much experience on clay yet.

Coupled with the fact that the Italian has already got a decent amount of matches under her belt on clay, the New Zealander may struggle taking even a set off the World No. 6. Paolini should comfortably make it to the third round of the Italian Open.

Pick: Jasmine Paolini in straight sets.

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More