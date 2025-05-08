Italian Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: May 8, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: €6,009,593

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Jessica Pegula at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Compatriots Jessica Pegula and Ashlyn Krueger will clash in an all-American second-round showdown at the Italian Open 2025.

After a runner-up finish at the Miami Open, Pegula headed to the Charleston Open to begin her clay swing. She captured her first career title on clay by defeating Sofia Kenin in the championship round. Her unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Ekaterina Alexandrova, who handed her a 6-0, 6-4 drubbing in Stuttgart.

Following a first-round bye, Pegula commenced her run at the Madrid Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Eva Lys. She was the favorite to win against Moyuka Uchijima in the third round but instead suffered a shock 6-3, 6-2 loss. As the third seed at the Italian Open, she received a first-round bye.

Krueger wasn't the beneficiary of a bye and kicked off her campaign in Rome against Anna Bondar. The American went down an early break and remained on the backfoot for the remainder of the first set.

Krueger had multiple chances to get back on serve while Bondar was trying to close out the set. However, she wasted four break points to concede the first set. She raised her level after that and dropped only three games over the next two sets to score a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 comeback win.

Jessica Pegula vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

Pegula leads their rivalry 4-0. She won their most recent encounter at the Adelaide International 2025 after Krueger retired due to an injury.

Jessica Pegula vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -275 +1.5 (-700)

Over 20.5 (-130)

Ashlyn Krueger +210 -1.5 (+375)

Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

Ashlyn Krueger at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Krueger staged an impressive comeback to beat Bondar and register her very first win at the Italian Open. She has made considerable progress this season. She scored her first top 10 win against Elena Rybakina en route to the fourth round of the Miami Open, her best result at the WTA 1000 level.

Krueger also reached the first final at the WTA 500 level at the Abu Dhabi Open. However, all of these achievements have come on hardcourts. She's yet to make an impact on clay. A third-round finish at the Madrid Open 2024 remains her best result on the surface.

After a strong start to her clay season, Pegula suffered an early exit in Madrid. She later revealed that she has been dealing with some injuries and even made a quick trip back home before returning for the Italian Open. She has a 4-3 record in Rome, with a quarterfinal finish in 2022 being her best result.

Krueger has a 1-7 record against top 10 players, with Pegula accounting for four of those losses. She also has a 5-6 career record on clay compared to her opponent's 41-24 record, making her older compatriot the favorite to win this match by a fair margin.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets.

