Italian Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (22) Sebastian Korda vs Aleksandar Vukic

Date: May 9, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: $9,107,481

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Aleksandar Vukic preview

Korda in action at the 2025 Madrid Open - Source: Getty

22nd seed Sebastian Korda will take on Aleksandar Vukic in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open. While the former received a bye into the second round due to his seeding, the latter defeated Nicolas Moreno De Alboran 7-6(2), 6-2 to kick off his campaign.

Korda had a scintillating start to his season, making it to the final of the Adelaide International, but then suffered a shock second-round loss at the Australian Open to Aleksandar Vukic. Injury struggles again began hampering the American, who suffered opening round exits at the Open 13 and the Indian Wells Masters. However, he bounced back in style with a quarterfinal run in Miami.

He kicked off his European clay swing with an opening round exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters to Jiri Lehecka, following which he fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the Barcelona Open. His most recent campaign came at the Madrid Open, where he was defeated by the eventual champion Casper Ruud in the third round.

Meanwhile, Vukic started his year with a couple of poor runs in Brisbane and Adelaide, but followed them up with a promising third-round run at the Australian Open. However, his form took a massive tumble, and he went on a disastrous 10-match losing streak, including losses at the Monte-Carlo Masters, BMW Open, and the Madrid Open.

The Aussie entered the Estoril Challenger, hoping to turn around his form, and his attempt was a huge success as he made it to the semifinals.

Sebastian Korda vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head

This will be the third meeting between the two players, with Vukic currently leading their rivalry 2-0.

Sebastian Korda vs Aleksandar Vukic odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda Alekasandar Vukic

(Odds will be updated when available)

Sebastian Korda vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction

Vukic at the 2025 Madrid Open - Source: Getty

It can be observed that both men haven't enjoyed the season they would've wanted, however, they have had moments where they've delivered what they are capable of. Korda could've been the favorite heading into this match, but the Estoril Challenger semifinal run could've shifted things in Vukic's favor.

Coupled with the fact that the American has never won against the Aussie and is yet to find his footing on clay, Vukic should emerge the victor in a topsy-turvy thriller.

Pick: Aleksandar Vukic in three sets.

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More