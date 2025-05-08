Italian Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (31) Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Date: May 9, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $6,831,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

Kenin in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Sofia Kenin will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round of the 2025 Italian Open.

Ad

Trending

Kenin has been trying to revive her game in the last couple of years. She's made a solid start to the season by amassing a runner-up finish in the Charleston Open and a quarterfinal run in the Dubai Tennis Championships. She also reached the second round of the Miami Open but lost to Coco Gauff in straight sets.

The American will enter Rome after a third-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with a confident win against Lulu Sun, but couldn't make her mark against Anastasia Potapova. The Russian defeated her in an absorbing three-set bout, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(6).

Ad

Pavlyuchenkova in the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hasn't played a lot of tennis this year. After a quarterfinal run in the Australian Open, she chalked up early exits in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Miami and Madrid. Despite a valiant effort against Anastasija Sevastova, the Latvian outfoxed her in the first round of the Madrid Open, 6-4, 7-5.

Ad

Pavlyuchenkova is making her 15th appearance in Rome this year. She started her campaign with a much-needed win against Katie Boulter in the first round, 6-3, 6-3. The Russian won 77.4% of her first serve points and saved two out of three break points during the bout.

Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

Kenin leads the head-to-head against Pavlyuchenkova 2-1. However, she lost their most recent encounter in the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open.

Ad

Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sofia Kenin Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Sofia Kenin vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Sofia Kenin is close to getting back to her best on tour. The American is due her reward for consistently chipping in with strong results and could make a deep run in Rome. She has a potent all-around game and is a proven winner on tour.

Pavlyuchenkova struggled to find her rhythm after an amazing run in Melbourne. She has a decent record on clay but has never reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open in the last 14 appearances. The Russian will need to bring her A-game against Kenin to continue in Rome.

Ad

Kenin has looked sharp on clay so far and will be a slight favorite to enter this bout. Considering their recent form and skill set on clay, the American should be able to solve this riddle and advance to the third round.

Pick: Kenin to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More