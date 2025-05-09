Italian Open 2025: Tomas Machac vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (19) Tomas Machac vs Learner Tien

Date: May 10, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Tomas Machac vs Learner Tien preview

Tomas Machac at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, 19th seed Tomas Machac will square off against Learner Tien in the second round of the Italian Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Machac captured his maiden title on the ATP Tour at the Mexican Open earlier this year. He also reached the fourth round of the Miami Open and the third round of the Australian Open. While he posted some solid results on hardcourts, the same can't be said about his performances on clay thus far.

Machac staged a comeback to beat Sebastian Baez in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He then lost to Alex de Minaur in the second round. He received a bye into the second round of the Madrid Open, where he faced Jacob Fearnley. He lost to the Brit in the three sets after blowing a one-set lead.

Ad

Tien was up against Reilly Opelka in the first round of the Italian Open. The teenager was down a break in the first set but flipped the script in no time. He stormed back to take the set by reeling off the last four games.

Tien overcame a break deficit in the second set as well to get back on serve. He held a match point on Opelka's serve at 5-4 but let it go to waste. The teenager blew a 5-0 lead in the tie-break and fended off three set points before regrouping for a 6-4, 7-6 (11) win.

Ad

Tomas Machac vs Learner Tien head-to-head

Machac leads Tien 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the Mexican Open 2025 in straight sets.

Tomas Machac vs Learner Tien odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tomas Machac







Learner Tien







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Tomas Machac vs Learner Tien prediction

Learner Tien at the BMW Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tien had lost in the first round of every single tournament on clay prior to the Italian Open. He didn't have much luck on the Challenger circuit either, going out in the first round of last week's Estoril Open. The teenager also hadn't won a match at the Masters 1000 level.

Ad

Tien changed all of that with his win over Opelka. He won 81 percent of his first serve points and struck 11 winners against 15 unforced errors. He snapped his six-match losing streak with the win, which coincidentally started with his quarterfinal loss to Machac in Acapulco.

Machac has also struggled in recent weeks. All three of his matches on clay have gone the distance and he has a 1-2 record on the surface so far. This will be his first match at the Italian Open. With both players far from their best, this match could go either way.

Ad

Tien has the advantage of being used to the conditions here and he has also beaten Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev this year. The teenager has the potential to cause another upset in Rome.

Pick: Learner Tien to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More