Italian Open 2025: Tomas Machac vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (19) Tomas Machac vs Learner Tien
Date: May 10, 2025
Tournament: Italian Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Prize Money: €8,055,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Tomas Machac vs Learner Tien preview
After a first-round bye, 19th seed Tomas Machac will square off against Learner Tien in the second round of the Italian Open 2025.
Machac captured his maiden title on the ATP Tour at the Mexican Open earlier this year. He also reached the fourth round of the Miami Open and the third round of the Australian Open. While he posted some solid results on hardcourts, the same can't be said about his performances on clay thus far.
Machac staged a comeback to beat Sebastian Baez in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He then lost to Alex de Minaur in the second round. He received a bye into the second round of the Madrid Open, where he faced Jacob Fearnley. He lost to the Brit in the three sets after blowing a one-set lead.
Tien was up against Reilly Opelka in the first round of the Italian Open. The teenager was down a break in the first set but flipped the script in no time. He stormed back to take the set by reeling off the last four games.
Tien overcame a break deficit in the second set as well to get back on serve. He held a match point on Opelka's serve at 5-4 but let it go to waste. The teenager blew a 5-0 lead in the tie-break and fended off three set points before regrouping for a 6-4, 7-6 (11) win.
Tomas Machac vs Learner Tien head-to-head
Machac leads Tien 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the Mexican Open 2025 in straight sets.
Tomas Machac vs Learner Tien odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Tomas Machac vs Learner Tien prediction
Tien had lost in the first round of every single tournament on clay prior to the Italian Open. He didn't have much luck on the Challenger circuit either, going out in the first round of last week's Estoril Open. The teenager also hadn't won a match at the Masters 1000 level.
Tien changed all of that with his win over Opelka. He won 81 percent of his first serve points and struck 11 winners against 15 unforced errors. He snapped his six-match losing streak with the win, which coincidentally started with his quarterfinal loss to Machac in Acapulco.
Machac has also struggled in recent weeks. All three of his matches on clay have gone the distance and he has a 1-2 record on the surface so far. This will be his first match at the Italian Open. With both players far from their best, this match could go either way.
Tien has the advantage of being used to the conditions here and he has also beaten Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev this year. The teenager has the potential to cause another upset in Rome.
Pick: Learner Tien to win in three sets.