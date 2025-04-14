Reilly Opelka accuses ATP of threatening him amid Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's legal battle: Reports

Reilly Opelka, whose name features prominently on the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's class action lawsuits against tennis' governing bodies, has reportedly made a startling accusation. According to a report, Opelka testified to the allegation that the ATP's top brass is threatening players who are plaintiffs in the lawsuits with dire consequences if they don't withdraw their names.

On Saturday, April 12, an article written by Daniel Kaplan for Front Office Sports reported Opelka's astonishing accusation against ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. Based on what has been reported in the article, the former ATP No. 17 told a lower Manhattan federal court that Gaudenzi threatened him of pension loss via an unnamed player.

The report also stated that the ATP chief has warned Reilly Opelka about the negative financial impact the latter is likely to experience due to the high legal costs associated with being a plaintiff in PTPA's class action lawsuits. Opelka reportedly testified on a call from Barcelona, where he is currently preparing for his 2025 Barcelona Open campaign.

The class action lawsuits filed by the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA against the ITF, ATP, WTA and ITIA have accused the tennis governing bodies of functioning collectively like a "cartel". They have brought up longstanding issues in the sport such as lack of consideration of players' interests over finances, schedule, and more.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuits feature Opelka alongside Nick Kyrgios, PTPA co-founder Vasek Pospisil and a host of other ATP and WTA players. Interestingly, Djokovic himself chose to keep himself out of the list of plaintiffs. The Serb later claimed that his decision stemmed from his belief that other players should take charge and speak up.

Bizarrely though, at a press conference in the buildup to the 2025 Miami Open, Djokovic expressed his disagreement with some of the issues brought up in the lawsuits without specifically naming them. Meanwhile, Reilly Opelka featuring as a plaintiff in the lawsuits also raised eyebrows, particularly for a controversial past take voiced by the American on doubles tennis.

Andy Roddick questioned Reilly Opelka over latter's plaintiff status in Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's lawsuits against tennis' governing bodies

Andy Roddick (Source: Getty)

Former No. 1 and 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick recently wondered why Reilly Opelka is taking a stand for increasing doubles players' compensation through the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's lawsuits. On multiple instances in the past, Opelka has made his disdain clear for doubles tennis, often ridiculing the category along with the players who specialize in it.

"I think Reilly might be the smartest person in this suit because he simultaneously, in so many words, said about a month ago that doubles players shouldn’t have jobs. And now he’s on a lawsuit with a bunch of doubles players, where they’re saying, ‘We want more [prize money]!," Roddick said on an episode of his 'Served' podcast.

The PTPA has repeatedly insisted that it sought the opinions of hundreds of players before filing the lawsuits. However, high-profile names such as Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff have stated that the PTPA didn't reach out to them at all.

On the tennis front, Reilly Opelka is set to get his 2025 Barcelona Open campaign underway with a first-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

